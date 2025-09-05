Animotion Media, Yoboho team up to stream preschool hits globally

BabyRiki and Tina & Tony

UAE based production and distribution company Animotion Media Group, specialising in children’s content announced a new worldwide streaming partnership with Yoboho New Media for two of its flagship preschool series: Tina & Tony (S1 to S3) and BabyRiki (S1 to S3), both streaming live on Youtube in English.

Animotion Media Group general manager Julia Nikolaeva said: “Projects like Tina & Tony and BabyRiki are built to make children smile while helping them grow, and Yoboho’s global reach lets us share that joy in more homes than ever. We can’t wait for families to discover these worlds and the lovable characters who live in them.”

“Tina & Tony and BabyRiki bring something truly special to our line-up, stories that spark imagination, teach with warmth, and stay with kids long after the screen turns off. We couldn’t be happier to share them with families worldwide,” said Yoboho CEO and director Hitendra Merchant.

BabyRiki is a playful preschool series where toy-like characters come to life, exploring simple situations and emotions familiar to young children. Through fun stories and interactive moments, the series helps children develop communication, creativity, and problem-solving skills. On the other hand, Tina & Tony follows a baby hippo and baby elephant in a colourful world full of friends, adventures, and imagination. Each episode guides preschoolers through everyday challenges, emotions, and friendships while offering humour and heart for parents too.