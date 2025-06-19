Visional Pop and FriendsWithYou team up for ‘Happy World’ series

US-based Visional Pop, a new entertainment company focused on developing animated intellectual property with digital creators has announced a partnership with the artist duo Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III of FriendsWithYou to expand their series Happy World’s franchise.

Happy World franchise is a vibrant and cheerful universe designed to inspire love, a connection to ourselves and each other, and to our living planet and all the creatures in it.The collaboration will see the development of the whimsical and positive world into an animated property for YouTube and a multi-category consumer products line for ecommerce and retail.

Visional Pop has recently launched its strategic acquisition of YoBoHo, a global kids’ media company. Visional Pop will leverage YoBoHo’s extensive distribution network, which boasts over 150 owned and operated YouTube channels, to cultivate a global audience for the Happy World characters and their message of positivity. FriendsWithYou has long been dedicated to creating modern modes of spirituality with the mission of having a positive impact on the world. Their work, which spans immersive installations, sculptures, and animation, aims to connect people and spread a message of world love and unification.

Visional Pop director Benjamin Grubbs said, “FriendsWithYou’s Happy World is a perfect embodiment of the creator-led, uplifting content we are passionate about at Visional Pop. Samuel and Arturo have a proven ability to create characters and stories that resonate deeply with audiences. We are thrilled to partner with them to bring Happy World to a global community on YouTube and build a meaningful consumer products business that allows fans to bring the joy of the franchise into their everyday lives.”

The upcoming animated property will follow the adventures of its delightful characters, bringing their heartwarming narratives to life through a relaxing and joyful soundscape and through visually rich storytelling. In tandem with the animated property, Visional Pop and FriendsWithYou will develop a range of consumer products that capture the essence of the Happy World brand.

L to R: Arturo Sandoval III and Samuel Borkson

“Our mission has always been to use our art as a tool to spread happiness and connection.This partnership with Visional Pop is an incredible opportunity to amplify the message of Happy World and reach a broader audience than ever before. The Visional Pop team share our vision for creating positive content that can make a real difference, and we are excited to embark on this journey to bring Happy World to life in new and exciting ways, from animation to products that families can enjoy together,” shared FriendsWithYou co-founders Borkson and Sandoval III.

FriendsWithYou’s artwork has been exhibited in museums and public venues worldwide, and they were the featured artists in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In 2022, the City of Miami Beach acquired their 50-foot-tall monumental steel sculpture, Starchild, as a permanent artwork, installed at the corner 41st Street and Pine Street Drive. The duo are also the creators of the animated series True and the Rainbow Kingdom on Netflix and released a monograph of their work, We Are FriendsWithYou, published by Rizzoli in 2014.