Toei Animation reveals re-release of ‘Digimon’ and more classic anime titles this June

Toei Animation announces a special segment for the summer weekend for anime fans. Digimon is set for a re-release alongside other anime titles from Toei Animation, including the English-dubbed versions of Digimon Adventure, Pretty Cure, Magical DoReMi, and more.

Digimon will be airing on every forthcoming weekend on the official Youtube channel of Toei Animation starting 28 June 2025. The shows will soon be available for free streaming starting this June and will be available through the summer.

While Digimon’s English dubbed version gained widespread popularity on Fox Kids and other anime blocks, the series actually originated in Japan with a distinct cast and crew that showcased a unique cultural perspective. This Japanese origin story differed significantly from its English adaptation, making it one of a unique series in the cross-anime production.

Toei Animation has dropped an official trailer that gives fans a sneak peek into the anticipated lineup. The trailer showcases the company’s plans to bring back some of its most classic anime titles.

As part of summer splash weekend, Toei Animation is set to broadcast a lineup of classic anime titles, including Digimon and Pretty Cure (also known as Magical DoReMi). The live broadcasts will air on Saturdays and Sundays, offering fans a chance to relive nostalgic memories and experience the magic of these timeless series. While the full schedule is still pending an official announcement from the company, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to revisit these iconic shows.

Digimon Beatbreak has been added as the next Digimon anime entry and is slated for October 2025 release. A final release date is yet to be announced but it has revealed its first promotional materials. It hints towards a darker arc of the anime unlike anything seen before. After celebrating the official 25th anniversary of Digimon’s original debut in Japan and has announced its major project in the pipeline in the franchise.

