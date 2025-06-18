Amazon Prime Video to serve ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ season two in August 2025

Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2

Amazon Prime Video has renewed the adult animated series Sausage Party: Foodtopia for a second season.

After a successful first season that premiered on 11 July 2024, Sausage Party: Foodtopia is back for another round of laughs, with season two landing on Prime Video on 13 August 2025. It will feature 18 episodes that will be available to stream globally, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories.

This upcoming season will serve as a sequel to the original adult animated series and will see Frank, Berry, and Sammy in a new foodland away from their house, a place where humans and food co-exist together. However, all these cheerful things do not last long as lies beneath a dark secret that can disrupt their world’s entirety of the long known food society.

The ensemble of cast will see the actors from the previous season: Seth Rogen ,Will Forte, and Edward Nortin. It is also expanding to include new talent which features Marion Cotillard as Dijon, a fierce warrior-mustard princess; Jillian Bell as Trish, a compassionate nut; Martin Starr as Sherman, a cake with secrets; and Patti Harrison as Jill, a humey from New Foodland.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is led by executive producers and showrunners Ariel Shaffir and Kyle HunterRogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Jonah Hill will executive produce via Point Grey Pictures, Madeline Blair oversees for Point Grey Pictures. Conrad Vernon is on board as director for the series and will also executive produce alongside Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios.