‘My Grandfather is a Nihonjin’ offers an empathetic portrait of immigration and cultural identity

Celia Catunda

Director Celia Catunda was moved by the overwhelming response to her film My Grandfather is a Nihonjin at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. After the screening, the auditorium echoed with quiet sniffles, as audience members wiped away tears. Many came forward to express how personally they related to the story.

My Grandfather is a Nihonjin follows the journey of Noboru, a 10-year-old Brazilian boy seeking a deeper understanding of his cultural roots. He turns to his Japanese grandfather, Hideo, who has long been reluctant to revisit the past. Eventually, Hideo agrees to share his story, and as Noboru explores his family’s history, he uncovers a surprising revelation — the existence of an uncle he never knew about.

The 2D animated film is based on the novel Nihonjin by Oscar Nakasato, a descendant of Japanese immigrants. Catunda was drawn to the novel’s emotional depth and the character of Noboru, whose growing bond with his grandfather reflects a journey of acceptance, connection, and identity.

Adapting the novel into an animated feature was no small feat. “The book had deeply emotional passages,” Catunda explained. “I wanted to retain some of that emotion, but also present it in a way that felt light and accessible.” Central to her adaptation was the decision to frame the story through Noboru’s eyes, anchoring the narrative in his youthful perspective.

Brazil is home to the largest Japanese community outside Japan, with an estimated two million people with Japanese descendants thought to be living there. A key challenge lay in authentically portraying both Brazilian and Japanese cultures without resorting to stereotypes. “It’s very easy to slip into clichés,” she noted. “But we were determined to avoid that.” Fortunately, Catunda’s own upbringing in São Paulo, gave her unique insight. “I had close friends in Japanese neighbourhoods, and I used to visit them often,” she recalled. “That exposure shaped my understanding of both cultures.”

To ensure cultural accuracy, the production team also enlisted the help of a cultural consultant — a woman born and raised in Japan who later moved to Brazil. Her insights proved invaluable, especially in refining character behaviour and dialogue. For instance, in one scene in the film, Noboru and his classmates are assigned a project to interview their grandparents about their family history. While a friend’s grandfather chats away enthusiastically, Noboru’s grandfather remains terse and reserved. “Our consultant had pointed out that an elderly Japanese man wouldn’t speak at length, even in anger,” said Catunda. “So we revised the script, trimming his lines to reflect that restraint.”

The visuals of the feature are inspired by the paintings of Oscar Oiwa, a contemporary Brazilian-Japanese artist. “His art style is not only visually striking but also combines realistic elements with fantastic ones, all while using a unique colour palette,” Catunda elaborated. “This was exactly how we wanted to represent the movie: a mix of the grandfather’s very harsh story with the more imaginative interpretation of the grandson as he listens to it.”

My Grandfather is a Nihonjin explores identity, resilience and cultural legacy through the eyes of a family navigating the tides of immigration. With this film, Catunda hopes to reach audiences across the globe. “There are immigrant stories everywhere,” she said. “This one just happens to be set in Brazil.” Being selected for Annecy — the world’s leading animation festival — was a major turning point. “It puts your work on the global stage,” she noted. “As soon as we were selected, we started receiving invitations from other festivals as well.”

Though the film is warm and humorous, it resonates powerfully in today’s polarised world. At its core, it’s a gentle reflection on identity, memory, and empathy. “Growing up, I never understood prejudice,” Catunda said. “For me, discovering different cuisines, styles of expression, or ways of thinking was something to celebrate. I truly believe that the more we engage with other cultures, the fewer prejudices we carry.”

More than anything, My Grandfather is a Nihonjin invites young viewers to connect with their own roots. “I hope it encourages children to talk to their grandparents,” she added. “There’s a wealth of stories and wisdom waiting to be uncovered — if only we take the time to ask.”