Crunchyroll acquires global rights to new ‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ movie

A still from Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid movie

Crunchyroll has announced that it has acquired the global theatre rights except for Asia for the anime film Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved, which is based on the manga by Coolkyousinnjya from Kyoto Animation.

The movie builds on the anime series Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid. The series revolves around Miss Kobayashi, a rather ordinary office worker leading a quiet and solitary existence, who finds her world turned upside down after rescuing a dragon in peril. This dragon, named Tohru, possesses the magical ability to take on the form of a charming young woman, complete with horns and a lengthy tail! Determined to repay the favour, Tohru insists on devoting herself to Miss Kobayashi, much to the latter’s bemusement.

Continuing from the conclusion of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid season two, the upcoming film centres on the young dragon Kanna Kamui as she grapples with a profound choice to whether to return to her birth family of dragons or remain with the human family she’s come to cherish.

Synopsis of the film: Miss Kobayashi, Tohru, Kanna, and Iruru’s peaceful lives are shattered when Kanna’s father, Kamun Kamui, leader of the Chaos Forces, arrives and forces her to return to the Dragon World to fix a past mistake. With a war brewing between Chaos and Harmony, Kanna must find a way to unite the two worlds, but is torn between her loyalty to her friends and her father’s demands. Miss Kobayashi, however, refuses to let her go and tries to mend Kanna and Kamui’s broken bond. As dragons clash, Iruru uncovers a hidden force manipulating the war. Can they stop the war before it consumes both worlds?

The film is directed by Kyoto Animation veteran and series director Tatsuya Ishihara. Yuka Yamada provides the script and Miku Kadowaki provides the character designs and serves as chief animation director. The movie will be released on 27 June in Japan. The film will be available in Japanese with English subtitles in North America.