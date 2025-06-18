VAM Toy and entertainment company Mattel announces strategic collaboration with OpenAI
18/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Global toy and entertainment company Mattel and OpenAI have announced a strategic collaboration to support AI-powered products and experiences based on Mattel’s brands. 

The agreement unites Mattel’s and OpenAI’s respective expertise to design, develop, and launch groundbreaking experiences for fans worldwide. By using OpenAI’s technology, Mattel will bring the magic of AI to age-appropriate play experiences with an emphasis on innovation, privacy, and safety. 

As a central part of this collaboration, Mattel and OpenAI will emphasise safety, privacy, and security in the products and experiences that come to market. In addition, Mattel will incorporate OpenAI’s advanced AI tools like ChatGPT enterprise into its business operations to enhance product development and creative ideation, drive innovation, and deepen engagement with its audience.  

“We’re pleased to work with Mattel as it moves to introduce thoughtful AI-powered experiences and products into its iconic brands, while also providing its employees the benefits of ChatGPT. With OpenAI, Mattel has access to an advanced set of AI capabilities alongside new tools to enable productivity, creativity, and company-wide transformation at scale,” said OpenAI chief operating officer Brad Lightcap.

“Each of our products and experiences is designed to inspire fans, entertain audiences, and enrich lives through play. AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways. Our work with OpenAI will enable us to leverage new technologies to solidify our leadership in innovation and reimagine new forms of play,” said Mattel chief franchise officer Josh Silverman.

Mattel and OpenAI will continue collaborating to simultaneously develop a series of products and experiences. Their first product is expected to be announced later this year.

