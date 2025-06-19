Mehuman Games drops new trailer and release date of ‘Vampires: Bloodlord Rising’

Development team of the Poland-based Mehuman Games and German-Austrian publisher Toplitz Productions has announced the release of a new gameplay trailer for the open world action adventure Vampires: Bloodlord Rising. Follow the invitation of Dragos, the game’s main character, as you witness some of the options at your disposal on your way to rule the fictitious Balkan state of Sangavia.

Synopsis of Vampires: Bloodlord Rising reads: Players play as Dragos, a newly turned vampire, navigating a world where vampires rule in the fictional Balkan region of Sangavia. You must choose to embrace the darkness and quench your thirst for blood, or protect the humans you swore to guard.

Traverse the vast open world with a bat, fight merciless inquisitors, grow your undead family by bestowing the kiss of eternity on unsuspecting villagers or just feed on them to satisfy your need for nourishment. Build a towering castle as a sign of your powers and meet Reveka, the queen of the night, holding an inscrutable role in the story of Vampires: Bloodlord Rising.

The game Vampires: Bloodlord Rising will be released on PC in early access later this year, with the creatures of the night expected to rise from their graves on 23 October 2025. More info on the game can be found on the official Steam product page, where it can already be wishlisted.