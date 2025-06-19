VAM Mehuman Games drops new trailer and release date of ‘Vampires: Bloodlord Rising’
Games Latest News PC

Mehuman Games drops new trailer and release date of ‘Vampires: Bloodlord Rising’

19/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Development team of the Poland-based Mehuman Games and German-Austrian publisher Toplitz Productions has announced the release of a new gameplay trailer for the open world action adventure Vampires: Bloodlord Rising. Follow the invitation of Dragos, the game’s main character, as you witness some of the options at your disposal on your way to rule the fictitious Balkan state of Sangavia.

Synopsis of Vampires: Bloodlord Rising reads: Players play as Dragos, a newly turned vampire, navigating a world where vampires rule in the fictional Balkan region of Sangavia. You must choose to embrace the darkness and quench your thirst for blood, or protect the humans you swore to guard.

Traverse the vast open world with a bat, fight merciless inquisitors, grow your undead family by bestowing the kiss of eternity on unsuspecting villagers or just feed on them to satisfy your need for nourishment. Build a towering castle as a sign of your powers and meet Reveka, the queen of the night, holding an inscrutable role in the story of Vampires: Bloodlord Rising.

The game Vampires: Bloodlord Rising will be released on PC in early access later this year, with the creatures of the night expected to rise from their graves on 23 October 2025. More info on the game can be found on the official Steam product page, where it can already be wishlisted.

Follow us on Google News
VFX

SLOT GACOR adalah platform situs judi online Slot Gacor terpercaya 2025 dengan pilihan game gacor paling lengkap, winrate tertinggi, dan bonus new member terbesar. Daftar sekarang & raih jackpot hari ini.

boscuan303 merupakan salah satu penyedia web game online terbaik dan terpercaya gampang menang saat ini. dengan banyak pola gacor yang hadi membantu kemenangan member setia.

Slot4d adalah situs slot gacor terpercaya saat ini yang berkolaborasi engan slot777 gacor Indonesia deposit dana terbaik hari ini yang dimana memberikan sensasi permainan yang berbeda dengan game slot lain nya. setiap member yang bergabung di sini berhak mendapatkan bonus dari setiap to yang di mainkan. dan berhak mendapatkan banyak hadiah menarik di setiap hari.

Selamat datang di BOSCUAN303, tempat terbaik bagi Anda yang mencari pengalaman bermain slot online yang aman, nyaman, dan penuh peluang besar! Sebagai situs bandar slot online resmi terbesar di Indonesia, BOSCUAN303 siap memberikan layanan terbaik untuk semua pemain, dari pemula hingga profesional. Yuk, daftar sekarang dan nikmati sensasi bermain slot dengan cara yang menyenangkan dan menguntungkan!

BOSCUAN303 adalah situs slot deposit Dana dengan akses server resmi terpercaya dan pasti menang setiap hari yang dapat menawarkan kemenangan hari ini hanya dengan modal yang minim , Dengan fitur terbaik diberikan oleh boscuan303 bet yang mana permainan yang di sediakan adalah tipe permainan terbaik yang memberikan pola dan rtp gacor terbaik saat ini dengan persentase hingga 99% Dan juga selalu memberikan kejutan maxwin setiap harinya , gacor slot adalah permainan terbaik saat ini paling dicari dan juga digemari oleh para pencinta slot deposit dana karena slot ini adalah tipe slot terbaik & paling sering memberikan maxwin apalagi di BOSCUAN303.

SLOT4D adalah link login situs slot777 deposit dana tergacor saat hari ini yang akan membuat semua member setia kita pasti maxwin, slot4d kini hadir memberikan hadiah yang menarik dan proses wd yang sangat cepat kilat.

BOSCUAN303 merupakan link daftar situs slot777 gacor dengan metode deposit dana tanpa to terbaik saat ini yang dimana menyediakan berbagai game pilihan terbaik dari pg soft dan pargamatic play yang sangat terupdate saat ini.

boscuan303

boscuan303

boscuan303

boscuan303

boscuan303

Boscuan303

Mpo Slot Slot gacor resmi hari ini! Slot RTP tinggi, gampang maxwin, dan deposit cuma 5 ribu. Coba sekarang dan rasakan sensasi cuan instan auto beli pajero sekarang juga!

slot gacor

Terpercaya sejak lama, SLOT4D hadir untuk semua pecinta slot di Indonesia.

slot gacor

SLOT4D

SLOT4D

SLOT4D

SLOT4D

SLOT4D

SLOT4D