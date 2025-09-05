Malaysian studio Revenant Reverie unveils their web-based game ‘Mamak Hauntu’

Revenant Reverie announced the upcoming launch of the studio’s award-winning web-based game, Mamak Hauntu, now officially playable on HTC Viverse at the ongoing Asean Digital Content Summit 2025, booth No.3055 under the initiative of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Unlike traditional VR or AR titles, Mamak Hauntu is a fully web-based game powered by 8th Wall, blending typing-based gameplay with Southeast Asian cultural flavour. Developed in less than a month, the game shocked even its own creators when it won the Most Polished Game award at the 8th Wall Forge the Future Game Jam.

Following this success, Revenant Reverie entered into a collaboration with HTC Viverse to officially bring Mamak Hauntu into the metaverse platform. With this agreement, the studio also becomes an official Viverse creator, further expanding its XR presence in the global market.

“What started as a small experiment quickly grew into something bigger than we imagined,” said Revenant Reverie founder Faizul Lim. “Winning the 8th Wall game jam gave us validation, and working with HTC Viverse gave us the platform to push Mamak Hauntu into the global spotlight.”

Revenant Reverie confirmed that Mamak Hauntu will evolve into a full-fledged PC game in the near future, with plans to deploy on Steam, bringing its uniquely Malaysian horror-comedy typing adventure to an even wider audience. The recognition from 8th Wall and the agreement with Viverse not only strengthen the Mamak Hauntu IP, but also reinforce Revenant Reverie’s positioning in the XR market, cementing its role as a Malaysian studio driving immersive and interactive content to international platforms.

Mamak Hauntu is set to be available soon on HTC Viverse, playable globally.