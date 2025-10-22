Netflix seals master toy partnerships with Mattel and Hasbro for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Netflix announced that Mattel and Hasbro have been named a global co-master toy licensee for KPop Demon Hunters. These unprecedented licensing partnerships will help meet the massive fan demand to have these favourite characters as part of their everyday lives and mark another major milestone for Netflix’s smash global hit.
KPop Demon Hunters has cemented its status as a cultural phenomenon. Released June 2025, the film and the soundtrack have gone up, up, up on the charts to claim number one most popular film of all time on Netflix with more than 325 million views globally over 91 days, and number one album on Billboard’s 200 Albums chart, reaching 8.3 billion streams worldwide. Fan love has made the film’s single Golden Billboard Hot 100’s longest-running number one hit by a girl group released in the 21st century while the film’s characters claimed all five spots of the top five most-searched-for Halloween costumes this year.
Netflix’s combined partnerships with Mattel and Hasbro will introduce a full portfolio of toys, collectibles, games, role-play products and more that will allow fans of all ages to drink up the characters, music, and world of the film in new and fun ways.
“KPop Demon Hunters unleashed a global fan frenzy- we’re talking dancing, singing, and more screaming than anyone was emotionally prepared for,” said Netflix chief marketing officer Marian Lee. “HUNTR/X showed us that a truly great trio is more than the sum of its parts. Netflix, Mattel and Hasbro joining forces on this first-of-its-kind collaboration means fans can finally get their hands on the best dolls, games, and merchandise they’ve been not-so-subtly demanding on every social platform.”
Through the Netflix-Mattel partnership, Mattel will market and develop a full range of KPop Demon Hunters, themed products across multiple categories, including dolls, action figures, accessories, collectibles, playsets, collaborations with co-brands, and more, beginning in 2026 with distribution worldwide. To give fans a first look at Mattel’s offerings, Mattel Creations, the company’s design-driven, direct-to-consumer platform is introducing a presale three-pack of HUNTR/X dolls.
Beginning 12 November 2025, fans will be able to purchase the collection on Mattel Creations, with orders shipping in 2026.
“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Netflix through the record-shattering, chart-topping KPop Demon Hunters,” said Mattel chief global brand officer Roberto Stanichi. “Celebrating the breakout characters at the heart of the film, Mattel will harness our world-class design, creative, and marketing expertise to introduce a broad range of products across major categories to the delight of fans around the world.”
Through the Netflix-Hasbro partnership, Hasbro will bring beloved on-screen moments to fans through an exciting 2026 product lineup. The collection will feature innovative KPop Demon Hunters products across categories such as special feature plush, youth electronics and role play, further expanding Hasbro’s commitment to delivering immersive play experiences that connect entertainment and imagination. In addition, Hasbro will be leveraging the strength of its iconic portfolio, including Hasbro Games, Wizards Of The Coast, Nerf, and Furby introducing a range of engaging collaborations designed to delight fans of all ages. Hasbro’s first product introduction will be Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters. Available for pre-order on Amazon, Target and Walmart starting today, 21 October 2025, this new introduction combines the fast action of Monopoly Deal with characters and themes from the hit Netflix film with orders shipping on 1 January 2026.
“KPop Demon Hunters is a powerful pop culture phenomenon with global resonance, one that aligns seamlessly with our portfolio of iconic brands and our commitment to innovation,” said Hasbro toy, licensing, and entertainment president Tim Kilpin. “This collaboration with Netflix enables us to bring the film’s dynamic universe to life beyond the screen, offering fans immersive new ways to engage through play. Together, we’re building a product lineup that unites storytelling and fandom in a uniquely Hasbro way.”
Products from Mattel and Hasbro will be available at retail beginning spring 2026 through the holiday season of 2026 and beyond.
From directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows K-pop superstars HUNTR/X, who, when they aren’t selling out stadiums, use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.
KPop Demon Hunters is a Netflix film produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation.