IndiaJoy 2025 announces its eighth edition in Hyderabad

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
IndiaJoy 2025, the digital entertainment festival, will be held at HICC in Hyderabad from 1 to 2 November 2025. The event will bring together leading voices and innovations from across animation, VFX, film, comics, OTT, and digital media, all under one roof.
The event provides a platform for artists, studios, investors and industry leaders to connect and collaborate in shaping the future of entertainment and technology. Organised by TVAGA and supported by the Government of Telangana, IndiaJoy continues to advance the vision of positioning Hyderabad as a global creative capital.
The event is expected to welcome over 30,000 visitors, with more than 150 speakers, 200 plus exhibitors and 10 plus flagship conferences. IndiaJoy 2025 will feature a diverse programme including workshops and seminars, an expo zone, pitching sessions, industry round tables, a content buyers and sellers market, as well as awards and challenges.
Powered by AMD, this year’s edition of IndiaJoy focuses on innovation, inclusion and industry transformation. Featuring global speakers, leading studios and cutting-edge showcases, the event will serve as a hub for visionaries redefining storytelling, design and immersive experiences. From gaming tournaments and animation showcases to thought leadership summits and a content buyers and sellers market, every aspect of IndiaJoy is curated to support creators and strengthen the creative economy.