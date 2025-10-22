Apple TV announces holiday special ‘The First Snow of Fraggle Rock’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Apple TV has announced that new holiday special The First Snow of Fraggle Rock will premiere globally on Friday 5 December 2025.
Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey and Boober Fraggle return to celebrate the festive season in this new adventure. The special includes a cameo appearance by musical artist Lele Pons, who performs a duet of the classic Fraggle Rock song Our Melody with Gobo, along with two additional holiday-themed musical numbers.
The official synopsis reads: As the first snow of the season approaches, the Fraggles prepare for their cherished holiday traditions. But when only a single snowflake falls and Gobo struggles to compose the annual holiday song, the festivities begin to unravel. For the first time, Gobo ventures into the human world known to the Fraggles as Outer Space in search of unexpected musical inspiration. Meanwhile, at the Gorgs’ castle, Junior faces a new challenge with the arrival of a baby Gorg in the family. This holiday season, both Fraggles and Gorgs discover that the most meaningful moments aren’t always perfect; they’re as unique and unforgettable as snowflakes.
From the team behind Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, The First Snow of Fraggle Rock is produced by The Jim Henson Company. The show’s executive producers include Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan, with Dave Goelz and Karen Prell serving as co-executive producers.
Harvey Mason Jr. is the executive music producer. The special is written by Fusfeld and Cuthbertson, produced by Chris Plourde, co-produced by Tim O’Brien and directed by Jon Rosenbaum (Andi Mack, The Fairly OddParents).