Canadian tech firm ForgeVision Technologies launches data-driven platform for early production visibility

Canadian technology company ForgeVision Technologies has launched a new production intelligence platform aimed at helping animation and film studios improve early-stage oversight and decision-making during production.
The platform aims to replace many of the manual, fragmented processes used across the industry with connected, data-driven insights. This will enable studios to make more confident decisions while maintaining full creative control.
The company’s first module, Script Analytics, allows producers and directors to upload a script and receive a detailed breakdown in minutes. The system captures implicit assets, helping teams anticipate production needs, avoid cost overruns, and address potential bottlenecks before they occur.
“Studios have long relied on disconnected workflows that make it difficult to see the full picture. ForgeVision was built to give them the clarity and foresight they need to plan smarter and stay in control without compromising creativity,” said ForgeVision Technologies CEO Nabil El Jisr.
Script Analytics is the first step in ForgeVision’s rollout of connected production analytics tools, with Storyboard Analytics and additional modules in development to extend insights across every stage of production.