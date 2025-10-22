AM PBS Kids explores Indigenous homelands in new ‘Molly of Denali’ miniseries
PBS Kids explores indigenous homelands in upcoming ‘Molly of Denali’ miniseries

22/10/2025
AnimationXpress Team

PBS Kids is set to release a new five-episode miniseries titled Molly’s Epic Adventures on 3 November, expanding the world of Molly of Denali. Produced by GBH, the series continues its focus on indigenous representation, following the first nationally distributed children’s show in the US to feature an Alaska native lead character.

In this latest installment, Molly travels across the country, introducing young viewers to diverse indigenous communities and cultures. Molly and her grandpa Nat set off from Alaska on a journey across the United States to connect with indigenous communities in their traditional homelands. Their travels take them to the Lenape Tribe in New Jersey, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Idaho, the Klamath Tribe in Oregon, the Diné Tribe in New Mexico, and the Native Hawaiian People in Hawai‘i. Each episode introduces new characters and includes a retelling of a traditional story from the featured tribe, accompanied by an interstitial segment that offers cultural insights and highlights the community’s heritage.

The miniseries opens with the half-hour special Big Gust to a River Rush and concludes with There is Pele, framing the adventure with two extended episodes around Molly’s cross-country exploration. Here are more details of the five episodes of the miniseries are as follows:

  1. Big Gust to River Rush: In this episode grandpa Nat, Molly, and friends are whisked across Rutan Hill, New Jersey in a hot air balloon! With grandpa Nat due to give an important talk, the fastest way to get back in time is by using a traditional Lenape dugout canoe! But will they make it?
  2. Molly of Idaho / Cinder Cones and Broken Drones: While visiting the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Grandpa Nat leaves behind a microphone that he needs to do an interview for his documentary. Using lessons from the Indian Relay Race  and a maze of lava tubes can Molly and Stormee get Grandpa his mic? After hearing the Shoshone-Bannock story about Doe’gwo’ah, the Big Snake responsible for creating the craters of the moon lava fields, Molly and her new friend Stormee encounter a real rattlesnake when retrieving grandpa Nat’s wayward drone!
  3. Newt in My Boot / Old Man of the Lake: Molly finds a newt in her boot while exploring Wizard Island! Her friends from the Klamath Tribe teach her the importance of returning the newt to its natural habitat, but can Molly keep track of cutie Newtie until she gets back to Crater Lake? Molly takes a rock from Crater Lake, but learns that it’s against Klamath traditions to do so after hearing an old, spooky tale about the Old Man of the Lake. Guilt-stricken, Molly tries to do right by returning the rock to its rightful place.
  4. Feeling Sheepish / Chasing the Wind: When Molly arrives in Shiprock (New Mexico) home of the Diné people, she’s excited to gift beaver mittens to her new friend, Kevin. But, when she is hit with the desert heat, she worries they may not be a good gift. Can she salvage this gift-giving snafu? Grandpa Nat’s new drone gets swept away by a dust devil when showing Molly an ancient Diné volcano in Shiprock. Determined to recover the lost drone, Molly and Grandpa Nat must use clues within the pictures it snapped before it crashed.
  5. There is Pele: In this episode of the latest installation of Molly of Denali, when Grandpa Nat and Molly travel to Hawaii to learn about the volcano Mauna Loa, Molly makes a wish to see it erupt. But, when her wish comes true, she looks to the story of Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani’s offering to help find a way to stop it.
