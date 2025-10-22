PBS Kids explores indigenous homelands in upcoming ‘Molly of Denali’ miniseries

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
PBS Kids is set to release a new five-episode miniseries titled Molly’s Epic Adventures on 3 November, expanding the world of Molly of Denali. Produced by GBH, the series continues its focus on indigenous representation, following the first nationally distributed children’s show in the US to feature an Alaska native lead character.
In this latest installment, Molly travels across the country, introducing young viewers to diverse indigenous communities and cultures. Molly and her grandpa Nat set off from Alaska on a journey across the United States to connect with indigenous communities in their traditional homelands. Their travels take them to the Lenape Tribe in New Jersey, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Idaho, the Klamath Tribe in Oregon, the Diné Tribe in New Mexico, and the Native Hawaiian People in Hawai‘i. Each episode introduces new characters and includes a retelling of a traditional story from the featured tribe, accompanied by an interstitial segment that offers cultural insights and highlights the community’s heritage.
The miniseries opens with the half-hour special Big Gust to a River Rush and concludes with There is Pele, framing the adventure with two extended episodes around Molly’s cross-country exploration. Here are more details of the five episodes of the miniseries are as follows: