A session at IndiaJoy Meet-ups and networking at during IndiaJoy

IndiaJoy 2023, spanning from 31 October to 4 November 2023, the congregation of premier events for the animation, visual effects, cinema, gaming, and comics industry, concluded in Hyderabad.

The event featured seven exceptional sub-events: VFX Summit, Cinematica Expo, India Game Developers Conference (IGDC), DreamHack, ASIFA India, Desi Toons and AVGC 40 Under 40. The event commenced with a grand inauguration, which was graced by renowned Telugu film star Nagarjuna and the celebrated director and screenwriter Nag Ashwin.

IndiaJoy 2023 saw a turnout of over 10,000 attendees, including more than 70 distinguished industry stalwarts. Some notable figures present at the event were Government of Telangana information technology, electronics & communications (ITE&C) and industries & commerce departments principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan; Technicolor India country head Biren Ghose; Rotomaker founder Madhav Reddy Yatham (Mike); Ficci chairman Ashish Kulkarni; key members from Xbox, Unreal Engine and Nazara; and the delegation from UK, Canada, US.

Apart from serving as a vibrant platform for networking, knowledge sharing and collaboration, IndiaJoy 2023 demonstrated an increase in the representation of women, both as attendees and speakers. This edition actively involved more states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, who not only sent participants but also established state pavilions, promoting intrastate cooperation and support and highlighting the united front of the nation’s AVGC industry. The event expanded its focus to encompass topics such as artificial intelligence and Gen AI, reflecting the industry’s readiness to adapt to emerging technologies and future trends.

A session at IGDC An on-going session at IndiaJoy

IndiaJoy 2023 featured an array of 600 plus studios, 200+ Exhibitors, 250+ interactive speaker presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and more. Renowned experts and innovators shared their insights, providing attendees with a deep dive into the latest industry trends, technological advancements, and creative strategies. Participants had the opportunity to engage in hands-on experiences, test new technologies, and gain practical knowledge that is invaluable in the rapidly evolving AVGC industry.

This event, organised by TVAGA (Telangana VFX, Animation, and Gaming Association) in collaboration with the Telangana government, presented the Image Tower – a futuristic centre for animation, gaming, and visual effects. Spanning an impressive 16,00,000 sq. ft. and offering state-of-the-art facilities, the Image Tower is strategically located in Hitech City, Hyderabad’s IT district, and is poised to support the burgeoning AVGC sector. Tvaga, supported by government of Telangana initiatives, plays a pivotal role in fostering the AVGC industry’s growth, focusing on welfare, professional integrity, and collaboration within the sector.

IndiaJoy 2023 played a crucial role in promoting the AVGC sector as a significant contributor to the region’s economy. It facilitated important connections between the industry leaders, academicians and government representatives, fostering a collaborative environment for growth and development. The event’s success resonates not only as a platform for industry professionals but also as a testament to the AVGC sector’s boundless potential.