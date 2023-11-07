Maxon announced Redshift and Cinebench 2024 updates that take advantage of the latest developments in Apple’s M3 family of chips.

According to Maxon, artists will experience outstanding performance when generating photorealistic imagery using Maxon’s Redshift render engine, thanks to the increased GPU power of the M3 family of chips, which includes support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Maxon’s Cinebench 2024 benchmarking tool, built on Redshift and Maxon’s Cinema 4D, is fully optimised and available as a free download, offering creators to evaluate the performance of Apple’s M3-series chips. Apple’s new GPU architecture features hardware-accelerated ray tracing, providing substantial speed increases when rendering with Redshift.

“Maxon has consistently delivered quick support for Apple innovations, as we strive to deliver the best performance possible and enable artists to design at the speed of creativity,” said Maxon CEO David McGavran. “We’re excited to take advantage of the new M3 technology and are sure the speed gains will be invaluable in the creative process.”

Cinebench 2024.1 is available on Maxon website for anyone to download and benchmark performance on macOS and Windows hardware. Optimisations will be available as part of regular Redshift updates for Maxon One and Redshift subscribers in the coming months.