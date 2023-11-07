Leading independent animation studio Wild Child Animation is further expanding its business and slate of IP, appointing production executive and animation producer Joyce Miller as consultant advisor.

Miller is working alongside Wild Child’s co-founders Sueann Rochester and Ken Anderson and the executive team on business development (primarily US/North American focused) as well as using her experience as a producer and senior production executive to refine Wild Child’s production process. She will also be working with Wild Child’s development head Martha MacDiarmid, on the development slate, forging relationships with co-production partners and broadcasters internationally.

“We are committed to developing our business and expanding our own slate of IP and can think of nobody better to help us than Joyce Miller. She is an experienced senior broadcasting executive and brings a wealth of experience which will significantly enhance our business, animation processes and slate of animated projects,” said Rochester.

Joyce brings a wealth of experience to the company having acted as senior production executive on many hit animated projects during her tenure as Netflix Television Series Animation Production senior manager. She has also held senior positions at Spin Master Entertainment and Disneytoon as well as consulting for many leading production companies.

Wild Child’s slate of development includes a number of animation series aimed at a range of demographics.

One Button Benny (wt 26 x 11’), is a preschool property about a very special robot, based on the popular books One Button Benny by Alan Windram and illustrated by Chloe Holwill-Hunter; and Dazzle Island (wt 26 x 7’), is a preschool show based on an idea by the adorably quirky doll company ‘The World of Bobby Dazzler’.

For older children, Wild Child is developing Skye Ranger (wt), a 22’ action adventure/comedy series for six to 12 year olds created by James Walsh; a fun and exciting blend of high-octane action, comedy and twisty plot-driven mysteries which are unveiled when 13-year old Skye discovers her mum and grandma have been living secret lives as members of a secret society of rangers who shield the country from paranormal phenomena.

Also for six to 12 year olds is Agents of Egg (wt), an action comedy about a super-secret law enforcement organisation staffed entirely by anthropomorphic chickens, created by Simon Jowett.

Wild Child has recently received development slate funding from Screen Scotland, BBC Small Indies funding and the BFI’s Global Screen Fund this year, which has enabled this activity and expansion, along with support from Scottish Development International.