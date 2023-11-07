Apple TV+ recently released the trailer for the Apple Original special The Velveteen Rabbit, premiering globally on 22 November. The new special is based on the treasured, classic children’s book by Margery Williams.

The Velveteen Rabbit celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When seven-year-old William receives a new favourite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic.

Produced by Magic Light Pictures, the 40-minute special mixes live-action and animation to capture the imagination of a child and to lean into the timeless classic in a way you’ve always envisioned, but never seen before.

Featuring Phoenix Laroche (The Royal Nanny) as William, the all-star cast includes the voices of Alex Lawther (Andor) as the Velveteen Rabbit, Academy Award nominee Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Harry Potter) as Wise Horse, Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as Playroom Fairy, Bethany Antonia (House of Dragon) as Female Rabbit, Lois Chimimba (Still Up) as Car, Paterson Joseph (Vigil) as King, Clive Rowe (So Awkward) as Lion, Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries) as Male Rabbit, Tilly Vosburgh (Inside Man) as Momo, as well as Samantha Colley (Genius) as Mother and Leonard Buckley (The Great) as Father.

Magic Light Pictures co-founder Martin Pope produces (Academy Award nominee The Gruffalo and Bafta and International Emmy-winning Revolting Rhymes) with a screenplay by Tom Bidwell, creator of the Bafta- and International Emmy-nominated My Mad Fat Diary and the Oscar-nominated short Wish 143.