Fred Rogers Productions, 9 Story Brands, Jakks Pacific and Licensing Street have secured a new retail program for the much-loved preschool property in Macy’s Toys ‘R’ Us shops.

The assortment includes eight Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood toy skus rolling out to 200 plus Macy’s Toys ‘R’ Us shops across USA this month.

Among the toys headed to store shelves are the IP’s Deluxe Trolley, Family and Friends Figures, Goodnight Daniel Tiger, and an assortment of mini figures, feature and jumbo plush. One of the new items Ultra Jumbo Daniel Tiger plush, is a Macy’s Toys ‘R’ Us exclusive for fall 2023 and will be featured in the retailer’s holiday toy catalog. The new toy collection will join the exiting brand products currently available online at Macy’s Toys ‘R’ Us, including books and games.

“We’re delighted to work with 9 Story Brands and Jakks Pacific to bring the imaginative world of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood to Macy’s Toys ’R’ Us shoppers,” said Fred Rogers Productions business and legal affairs vice president Matt Shiels. “Children and families now will be able to experience the product range in a fun and exciting, play-focused environment that lets them immerse themselves in the wonder of these new toys.”

“We are excited to see Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood toys return to Toys ‘R’ Us, where the brand originally launched,” said 9 Story consumer products VP Kyra Halperin. “With over 10 years on air, the demand for Daniel Tiger products continues to grow. We look forward to continued collaboration with our valued partners to enhance fans’ connections to the brand.”

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Macy’s Toys ‘R’ Us as a perfect destination for Daniel Tiger, creating a storytelling experience where kids, parents and grandparents can bring these beloved characters home,” said Jakks Pacific marketing SVP Tracy Warshauer.

Premiering in 2012, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhoodis now in its sixth season on PBS Kids. The series is co-produced by Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Media Group and animated by the latter’s award-winning animation studio, Brown Bag Films. The brand’s retail marketing agency is Licensing. Street 9 Story Brands holds worldwide licensing rights. The property has 50 licensees on board, including Jakks Pacific (toys), Simon & Schuster (publishing), Crayola (colouring), Isaac Morris (apparel), Tonies (audio toy), Waloo Products (sporting goods), and more.