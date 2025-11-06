GamingCon Bharat 2025 returns to Mumbai: India’s biggest celebration of gaming culture levels up this November

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
GamingCon Bharat 2025, India’s premier festival dedicated to gaming, creators, and interactive entertainment, is set to make its grand return to Mumbai on 29–30 November 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (Nesco), Goregaon East.
Following its landmark debut in 2024, the second edition of GamingCon Bharat will feature an expanded lineup of global and Indian gaming brands, esports stars, content creators, and game studios — all coming together for a weekend of gameplay, competition, and creativity.
Empowering India’s gaming ecosystem
As India’s flagship gaming festival, GamingCon Bharat unites every pillar of the country’s gaming industry — from AAA publishers and indie developers to hardware innovators, esports organisations, and the creator community.
Designed as an interactive playground rather than a traditional exhibition, GamingCon Bharat invites fans to explore, play, and engage directly with their favourite games, creators, and brands.
“GamingCon is not just an event — it’s a platform designed to accelerate India’s gaming ecosystem by bringing together players, creators, developers, brands, and investors under one roof. 2025 will be our most immersive edition yet,” said GamingCon Bharat founder and Idex Events MD Vikas Vij.
In collaboration with IGPDA and supported by the Government of Maharashtra
GamingCon Bharat 2025 is organised in collaboration with the Indian Game Publishers & Developers Association (IGPDA) and supported by the CMO, Government of Maharashtra, highlighting its growing importance in India’s digital entertainment and gaming economy.
“IGPDA is proud to collaborate with GamingCon Bharat to showcase the talent, innovation, and potential of India’s gaming creators and studios. “For the first time, India has a platform of this magnitude to celebrate its own IPs and showcase them to the world. GamingCon Bharat is the launchpad for India’s next-gaming success stories.” said Nazara Technologies CEO and IGPDA founding member Nitish Mittersain.
Key highlights of GamingCon Bharat 2025
A celebration for every gamer
From casual players to competitive esports athletes and industry professionals, GamingCon Bharat 2025 offers something for everyone. Attendees can look forward to free-play zones, tournaments, tech demos, meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise, and countless opportunities to connect with India’s vibrant gaming community.
