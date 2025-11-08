MIDCCA to host dialogue on Maharashtra’s AVGC-XR Policy implementation

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Following the release of Maharashtra’s AVGC-XR (animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and AR/VR) Policy, the Maharashtra Immersive Digital Content Creators Association (MIDCCA) is set to host a special dialogue aimed at advancing the sector and ensuring that all stakeholders benefit from the initiative.
The event, titled “Maharashtra’s Creative Future: Policy, Talent & Global Opportunities,” will take place on 12 November 2025 at 5:30 pm at Mumbai’s Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium in Nariman Point. Maharashtra’s development commissioner (Industries) & chairman (MAITRI) Deependra Singh Kushwah, will be in attendance.
Maharashtra’s existing infrastructure of world-class studios and institutions, highlights its substantial contribution to India’s AVCC-XR exports, and is official recognition as a sunrise industry under the IT & ITeS Policy 2023. MIDCCA’s event aims to discuss these trends, as well as highlight Maharashtra’s participation in the global creative economy, incentives for foreign direct investment, strengthening lP development, and supporting export-oriented creative enterprises.
MIDCCA president Anand Bhanushali said the event will help shape a shared vision to position Maharashtra as a leading state in the AVGC sector. MIDCCA vice president Milind D. Shinde noted that the industry has grown organically in Maharashtra and, with government backing, is poised to become a national leader.
MIDCCA treasurer Mishaal Wanwari added that the AVGC-EXR Policy will drive a range of developmental initiatives across the sector. MIDCCA secretary Santosh Raskar highlighted that as the industry becomes more structured, employment opportunities will rise, and MIDCCA will play a key role in implementing government policies, promoting skill development, and supporting research.