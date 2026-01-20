Warner Bros. Discovery to acquire ZeptoLab’s ‘Om Nom Stories’ for Indian subcontinent

ZeptoLab announced that its popular animated series Om Nom Stories has been acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery for exclusive Pay TV broadcast and non-exclusive digital streaming in the Indian subcontinent. The series will be available in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, representing a significant milestone for the studio as it expands one of its most successful original IPs into one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment regions.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring Om Nom Stories to the Indian subcontinent,” said ZeptoLab executive producer Manaf Hassan. “Their reach, legacy, and commitment to world-class storytelling make them the perfect home for the series. We are confident that this partnership will greatly contribute to the growing demand for the series.”

Om Nom Stories, created and produced by ZeptoLab, combines entertaining comedy adventures and entertaining storytelling, all driven by expressive characters and a distinct visual style. The series, designed to appeal to children, families, and animation fans alike, has amassed a sizable global audience. As part of the acquisition deal, Warner Bros. Discovery will distribute all 26 seasons of the series to regional markets via Cartoon Network, Pogo, Discovery Kids, and discovery+ as part of the deal.

“We’re delighted to welcome ZeptoLab’s popular Om Nom Stories to the Warner Bros. Discovery kids entertainment portfolio for the Indian subcontinent. This classic series underscores our vision and strategy for Cartoon Network to provide cheerful, imaginative, and universally appealing stories to children and families throughout the region,” mentioned Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia lifestyle & kids factual entertainment head Sai Abishek.

This latest expansion comes at a historic time for the franchise, as Om Nom celebrates its 15th anniversary, highlighting the brand’s continuing appeal and ongoing evolution as a global animation success story.