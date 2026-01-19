Peacock has unveiled the trailer of the second season of Ted, which will stream on 5 March. The series, created by Seth MacFarlane, serves as a prequel to the films and follows the talking bear in a sitcom format. All eight episodes will be available on the day of release. A trailer and preview images have also been issued.

Synopsis of the series: Set in 1994, the story follows Ted, a sharp-tongued teddy bear, and his best friend John Bennett as they navigate their final year of high school. They live together in a working-class Boston household with John’s parents, Matty and Susan, and his cousin Blaire. Matty, a traditional and domineering figure, sees himself as head of the family and resists challenges to his authority, particularly from his liberal-minded niece. Susan is gentle and devoted, often putting the needs of others before her own. Blaire, a forthright university student, frequently clashes with her more conventional relatives, creating tensions within the household.

MacFarlane shared, “We’ve made a second season of our show Ted which we are excited to share with you. The episodes represent the hard work of our fellow writers, gifted actors, and talented crew, including the visual effects team who bring the character of Ted so convincingly to life.

The cast includes MacFarlane as the CG generated bear Ted, Max Burkholder as John, Alanna Ubach as Susan, Scott Grimes as Matty and Giorgia Whigham as Blaire. The executive producers are Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark and Aimee Carlson.

Alongside the prequel, Peacock is developing Ted: The Animated Series (working title), which continues the story from the films. Voice roles will be performed by MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth, Kyle Mooney and Liz Richman. Both series are produced by UCP, part of Universal Studio Group, together with Fuzzy Door and MRC, which also produced the original films.