S8UL Esports secures top five finish at Apex Legends Global Series 2026

S8UL Australian roster

S8UL Esports finished among the top five teams at the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) 2026 Championship, held in Sapporo, Japan from 15 to 18 January.

The ALGS 2026 Championship, the main event of the Apex Legends competitive calendar, brought together 40 teams from the global circuit. S8UL’s Australian roster of Rick “Sharky” Wirth, Benjamin “Jesko” Spaseski and Tom “Legacy” Canty, led by head coach Harrison “Rogers” Rogers, finished in the top five and were the only South Asian team to do so. The team earned US $120,000 (around Rs 1 crore) from the tournament’s US $2,000,000 (around Rs 18.14 crore) prize pool.

Commenting on the achievement, S8UL co-founder and CEO Animesh Agarwal said, “In the last 18 months, we have deliberately expanded our focus to global esports investments across multiple titles, and performances like this validate that vision. Our ambition is to compete and win at the highest level worldwide. We are investing deeply, assembling world-class international rosters, and representing S8UL on the global stage from India. A top five finish at ALGS is a major milestone, and it marks only the beginning of what we believe will be a very strong future for S8UL in esports.”

Rogers shared, “The margins at this level are extremely fine, and the team showed tremendous composure throughout the tournament. From the group stage through to the finals, the players displayed adaptability, trust, and resilience. Finishing in the top five globally is a major milestone, and it reinforces our confidence in this roster’s ability to contend for championships in the future.”

S8UL began their campaign in Group B, competing in a round-robin stage where 40 teams were divided into four groups of 10. Consistent performances placed them among the top 20 teams, securing a place in the winners bracket and keeping them in contention for the title. S8UL advanced to the grand finals, where 20 teams competed under the match point format. In this system, a team must reach 50 points and then win a match to secure the championship, with other teams ranked by total points. Over nine matches, S8UL scored 64 points to place fifth overall, finishing one point behind fourth-placed GrowGaming.