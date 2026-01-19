Toho Entertainment Asia has announced a co-merchandise licensing partnership with Muse for the second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, covering Asia except Japan and South Korea. The season premiered in Japan on 16 January 2026, with streaming across Asia to follow on platforms such as meWatch, Catchplay, Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Under a co-master licensing framework, Toho Entertainment Asia and Muse will jointly manage regional merchandise licensing, combining their roles to coordinate strategy across Asia. The announcement marks a milestone for Toho Entertainment Asia, as the company begins directly managing anime merchandise sales within its regional strategy.

Synopsis of the series: After the Demon King’s defeat, the elf mage Frieren, who lived for centuries alongside the hero Himmel, sets out to understand human emotions following his death. Accompanied by the mage Fern and the warrior Stark, she journeys towards Aureole, the land where souls rest, meeting people and facing events that gradually shape their relationships. The outcome of their travels remains unknown.

Toho Entertainment managing director Fabio Murayama said, “This marks an important step in Toho Entertainment Asia’s evolution as we officially begin directly handling anime merchandise sales in the region. By bringing these capabilities in-house, we are able to work more closely with partners, sharpen our regional strategy, and accelerate the growth of our anime business across Asia.”

A licensing programme for the second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is in development, covering consumer products, collaborations and events linked to its release.