Ajay Devgn’s new entertainment company Lens Vault Studios announces first Gen-AI led IP ‘Bal Tanhaji’

The newly launched tech-driven entertainment company Lens Vault Studios (LVS) has announced its debut production, Bal Tanhaji. The show represents the studio’s first original IP and sets the tone for its ambition to build expansive story worlds through next-generation technology.

L-R: Ajay Devgn, Danish Devgn

Speaking about the new show, Lens Vault Studios chairman Ajay Devgn said, “Our vision with Lens Vault Studios goes beyond high-end production values. We want to bring stories to life through formats that are still largely unexplored. Drawing from our experience in large-scale cinema, we’re now channeling that knowledge into new storytelling mediums. Bal Tanhaji is our first step in that direction.”

“We’re excited to introduce Bal Tanhaji as our first generative-AI led IP. Our vision is to carry the legacy of the Tanhaji universe forward and connect with the next generation through powerful storytelling which blends Gen AI with new technologies. This is just the beginning of how we see stories evolving,” said Lens Vault Studios founder and CEO Danish Devgn.

Arriving six years after the landmark success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bal Tanhaji takes audiences deeper into the universe, exploring uncharted territory and expanding the narrative canvas beyond conventional Bollywood content creation. With this launch, Lens Vault Studios positions itself at the forefront of cinematic universe-building that extends well beyond theatrical releases. Prismix Studios, the in-house generative AI powerhouse, is the creative and technological force behind this content.

For Ajay Devgn, the launch of Lens Vault Studios represents a vision that goes beyond traditional cinema. The focus is on building long-format IPs and diverse content, both fiction and non-fiction, designed for evolving audience preferences across digital-first platforms.