MX Player now streaming ‘Paddington 2’ in Hindi and ‘Om Nom Stories’

Paddington 2 and Om Nom Stories are now available on MX Player. The homegrown streamer has taken up quite a few animated films and series for its AVOD platform.

Paddington 2 (2017), that’s available in both English and Hindi to MX Player users, is a hybrid CGI comedy film directed by Paul King, who co-wrote the film with Simon Farnaby.

Based on the stories of the character Paddington Bear, created by Michael Bond , the film is a sequel to Paddington (2014), and is produced by Heyday Films and StudioCanal UK. A British-French co-production, Paddington 2 stars Ben Whishaw as Paddington, with Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, and Hugh Grant in other roles.

The synopsis reads: Paddington takes up a job to accumulate enough money to buy the perfect gift for his aunt on her 100th birthday, but it gets stolen. He then ends up being framed for a crime he did not commit.

The film grossed $227 million worldwide and received widespread critical acclaim including three nominations at the 71st British Academy Film Awards for Outstanding British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor in a Supporting Role, for Grant.

On the other hand, 12 seasons of Om Nom Stories from Zeptolab are also streaming on MX Player. The seasons have 120 episodes in total and are based on the Cut the Rope series of four games. It revolves around Om Nom’s life out of the game – the original, Cut the Rope: Time Travel, Cut the Rope 2 and Cut the Rope: Magic. The original Cut the Rope as well as the first and last episodes of Time Travel, combines both live action and animation, while the rest are fully animated.

The show aired on CITV in the United Kingdom, and is also available on Ketchup TV VOD service in the UK. In October 2018, the series’ first five seasons were acquired by Turner Broadcasting System for distribution in Latin American regions.