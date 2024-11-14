Warner Bros. Discovery reveals Children’s Day lineup 

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shared its Children’s Day lineup for its kids’ entertainment channels Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Discovery Kids. They bring a month-long celebration with Teen Titans Go! and Larva on Cartoon Network, Little Singham and Chhota Bheem on POGO, and Ekans: Dhoomketu Ki Dehshat on Discovery Kids.

Cartoon Network will feature new episodes of Teen Titans Go. The festivities kick off on 30 November at 2 pm, with an action-packed episode celebrating the Titans as DC’s longest-running animated heroes. On 1 December at 4:30 pm, Teen Titans Go!: Raven Returns will be back to her family’s magical bookstore in Azarath for a day full of mysterious surprises with Trigon and Nana.

Larva returns with season three starting 18 November. Join Red and Yellow every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 am on Cartoon Network as they brave a freezing New York winter in hilarious, chilly misadventures.

On POGO, Children’s Day gets a twist with Little Singham: Teen Kaal Machaye Dhamaal (Parts one to three), airing each Sunday from 10 November to 24 November at 12:15 pm. Little Singham will face his biggest test yet, going up against the mighty Kaal to save his heroic past. In Chhota Bheem Big Picture – Andhakarmay Ka Chakravyuh (Parts one to three), Bheem and his friends set off on a daring journey through a mystical kingdom every Sunday till 24 November at 11:30 am.

Discovery Kids invites young adventurers for an intergalactic showdown in Ekans: Dhoomketu Ki Dehshat on 17 November at 2:30 pm. Dhoomketu arrives on a comet demanding the Nagmani, forcing Ekans into a fierce battle for his powers.