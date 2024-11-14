FICCI-GDAI sign MoU during IGDC 2024 to boost India’s video gaming industry

FICCI and the Game Developers Association of India (GDAI) jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Indian Game Developers Conference 2024 event. The partnership aims to accelerate growth, foster innovation, and enhance skill development in India’s rapidly expanding video gaming industry.

This MoU marks a significant milestone in building a thriving video gaming ecosystem in India, setting the stage for the industry’s next wave of growth and global recognition.

“FICCI is thrilled to join hands with GDAI to drive growth in India’s burgeoning video gaming industry. Through this collaboration, we aim to build a robust ecosystem by advocating for industry-friendly policies at both state and national levels, promoting innovation, skill development, and sustainable growth across the Media & Entertainment sector. This MoU reflects our dedication to nurturing talent and elevating India as a global powerhouse for gaming IPs leveraging FICCI’s policy expertise with GDAI’s vast network of game developers,” said FICCI deputy director general Leena Jaisani.

“We at GDAI are thrilled to join hands with FICCI to shape policy and advocacy for India’s video gaming sector. As the body behind IGDC and key talent development programs, GDAI understands the industry’s unique needs, while FICCI brings a wealth of experience in policy engagement. Together, we aim to create a supportive framework that fosters growth and innovation, positioning India as a leader in video game IPs. This partnership reflects our commitment to representing developers nationwide and advancing India’s video gaming industry,” shared GDAI chairperson Sridhar Muppidi.

“We are happy to join forces with the Game Developers Association of India (GDAI) through this MoU. FICCI has been actively working to establish state-level & national level AVGC-XR associations to address the unique needs of each state & AVGC-XR verticals and develop targeted AVGC-XR policies,” said FICCI AVGC-XR FORUM chairman Ashish Kulkarni. “Additionally, our vision includes the creation of Centers of Excellence that will support the industry’s growth and innovation. Video gaming, in particular, is a rapidly expanding sector, and India has immense potential to create high-end, globally recognized games through services and IP creation.”

He further mentioned, “This partnership with GDAI is a significant step towards establishing industry-friendly policies and frameworks that will catalyse the gaming industry’s success in India. This understanding between FICCI & GDAI will benefit all the industry stakeholders to help create best gaming skills and business environment.”

FICCI-GDAI collaboration will leverage FICCI’s policy advocacy strengths and GDAI’s extensive network of game developers to champion policies conducive to growth and regulatory clarity. The partnership will focus on:

Policy Framework Development: Creating policies to support the sustainable growth of India’s gaming industry.

Creating policies to support the sustainable growth of India’s gaming industry. Knowledge Exchange Platforms: Facilitating dialogue among domestic and international industry experts to share best practices and innovations.

Facilitating dialogue among domestic and international industry experts to share best practices and innovations. Workshops and Training: Enhancing the technical and creative skills of Indian game developers.

FICCI will lead advocacy efforts to develop policy frameworks in consultation with industry stakeholders and government bodies, ensuring the implementation of pro-industry strategies. While GDAI will contribute by providing access to its extensive network within the international gaming community and upholding industry standards.

FICCI, India’s leading chamber of commerce and industry, represents the interests of businesses across more than 70 sectors. Since 1998, FICCI’s Media & Entertainment (M&E) Committee has played a crucial role in shaping policies and regulatory frameworks to drive industry growth. The committee boasts a strong network of industry members and actively engages with various forums encompassing key sectors such as film, broadcasting, digital media, animation, VFX, skilling, and radio.

GDAI, formed in 2023, emerged in response to India’s surging gaming market, which now boasts over 500 million gamers and contributes approximately Rs 10,000 crores to the global and domestic video gaming industry. GDAI serves as a collaborative platform dedicated to driving industry advancement and partnerships in the gaming sector.