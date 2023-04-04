As part of its centennial campaign Celebrating Every Story, Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled its collection of global products, content, and experiences honouring Warner Bros. Studios’ 100th anniversary on 4 April, 2023. The commemorative offerings celebrate the company’s milestone birthday and includes toys, apparel, collectibles, concerts and more that showcase key moments in Warner Bros.’ rich history — from its beginning with Casablanca to Looney Tunes to DC and everything in between.

Warner Bros. Discovery global brands and experiences president Pam Lifford said, “From our beloved franchises to a century of storytelling, this is an incredible opportunity for us to honour the past and build the future of Warner Bros. and bring these characters and stories to life in new and engaging ways. Our anniversary offerings will keep coming all year long so that our fans can be a part of Warner Bros.’ history and celebrate their fandom wherever they are.”

From Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) comes new celebratory merchandise collections launching today on the company’s WB Shop with more coming throughout the year. Taken directly from the WB archives, the WB Shield Collection features a fun history lesson showing how the logo changed throughout the decades with products across categories — apparel, accessories, and home goods — emblazoned with the iconic shield logo that has identified the company’s films, TV shows and content from 1923 to today.

The WB Shop will also be releasing a special Mashup Series, including apparel, home goods and collectibles, featuring beloved animated characters from Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry, taking center stage as the ultimate superfans dressed up as other legendary WB characters from favourite franchises and films including DC, Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, The Jetsons, Scooby-Doo, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Lord of the Rings, The Flintstones, Friends, Enter The Dragon and Singin’ in the Rain.

WB Shop’s new Golden Era Collection takes fans back in time from 1937 and 1948 to commemorate the studio’s timeless classic movies The Wizard of Oz and Casablanca. Collectors and fans of the classic musical fantasy will love the handcrafted Cuckoo Clock shaped like the castle of the Wicked Witch of the West. Another collector must-have is the Yellow Brick Road Sculpture depicting the Land of Oz and the famous road. No Oz collection will be complete without the museum-quality, limited-edition replica of the Ruby Slippers, painstakingly crafted with every sequin, every gem, and yes, even the orange felt on the soles.

One of cinema’s most revered masterpieces Casablanca has also stood the test of time, and now fans can relive this film with this special anniversary collection only available from WB Shop. With exclusive apparel, premium posters, home goods, and more, the collection is an ode to the classic featuring some of the film’s most memorable lines and moments. Keep an eye out for more collection drops throughout the year representing three additional eras: classic, nostalgic, and modern.

In addition to the WB Shop collections, WBDGCP has joined forces with top licensees to create exclusive centennial collaborations across all categories. For toys and collectibles, Funko has introduced new Looney Tunes x Scooby-Doo mashup Pops! Also available now is the new line based on classic sitcom Gilligan’s Island with more Funko centennial collectibles to be released throughout the year. McFarlane Toys has released detailed, limited-edition Movie Maniacs posed figures, including a scenic, printed back-drop, display base and an art card with numbered certificate of authenticity, plus a hidden surprise, available for pre-order now.

Mattel has also introduced Hot Wheels-themed Looney Tunes mashup cars and premium playing card company theory11 has created a breathtaking collectible deck filled with iconography from countless beloved properties from Harry Potter to Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Elf and beyond, available this summer. Spin Master will be debuting a collection of new Looney Tunes mashups and DC figures later this year. And be sure to pick up the new Monogram blind bag collection featuring 11 different Looney Tunes mashups bag clip accessories.

For fashion and footwear, luxury designer Nalebe will debut a stunning WB100 footwear collection this fall inspired by Wonder Woman’s core values: truth, strength, and compassion. RSVLTS is celebrating with two limited-edition soft and stretchy RSVLTS Kunuflex button-down shirts. The Looney Tunes Heroes style features a mashup print and From Hare to Eternity includes a classic cartoon-y collage of sketchpad drawings. The Hundreds x Warner Bros. 100th mashup styles are available now for a limited time at The Hundreds Online Shop, their app, and The Hundreds Los Angeles flagship store. And Loungefly, the fan forward lifestyle brand from Funko, will also celebrate this momentous occasion with a line of accessories coming later this year.

Later this summer, food partners Keebler will be launching a new cookie program and Funables will introduce Looney Tunes mashup Fruit Flavored Snacks.

From Running Press, Warner Bros.: 100 Years of Storytelling written by Mark Vieira with a foreword by TCM Host Ben Mankiewicz, features unforgettable stars and untold stories, plus rare images from the Warner Bros. vault, is available for preorder. Exclusive signed editions are available on the WB Shop while supplies last.

Amazon will have a storefront featuring WB100 products such as toys, collectibles, homewares and apparel all in one convenient place.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE) and Experiences: Immersing fans in “real life” experiences, these celebratory events are one-of-a-kind:

Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros. from WBDGTE and Fever will bring to life score tracks from some of the studio’s most celebrated films and television series with commemorative candlelight concerts in 100 cities worldwide. Featuring a range of music from the studio’s past and present, the program will include songs from Friends, A Star Is Born, Willy Wonka, Purple Rain, The Wizard of Oz, and many more.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be celebrating a legacy of storytelling and moviemaking as it takes a trip down memory lane to the greatest moments in its history starting this April. The indoor theme park will be entertaining guests with a unique live show inside a plaza featuring a special rendition of the company’s 100th year presented by a group of singers, dancers and fan-favorite characters who come together to deliver an over-the-top party of the century.

Warner Bros. Movie World in Australia will join the global celebrations kicking-off at the park on 4 April and running for the entire year with events such as DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, Fright Nights and Hooray for Hollywood. Guests at these events and others will have the opportunity to be transported into the world of iconic franchises such as the Looney Tunes, Justice League, and The Wizard of Oz.

Parque Warner in Madrid will celebrate with a new show and new character meet and greets that will surprise and delight guests with some never-before-seen characters in the park as well as the return of some favourites. Additionally, the park will introduce new streetmosphere shows throughout the year to keep the celebration in full swing.

DC-inspired Park Row in Soho, London is launching a Master Wayne table with butler service and a Taste of Gotham City menu to celebrate the studio’s 100th anniversary.

Fans will gather and commemorate Warner Bros. 100th at the China World Mall, a landmark in central Beijing from 25 March to 8 May as they “Celebrate Every Story” through a journey of stunning photo-ops and immersive environments.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood will debut a new ‘100 Years of Warner Bros.’ exhibit on 4 April and talk about the company’s impact on storytelling. The exhibit showcases photography from classic and contemporary productions, including Casablanca, DC Comics, Harry Potter, Abbott Elementary, and beyond.

Home Entertainment: Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will release a series of celebratory films and animation bundles on digital, Blu-ray and DVD, including four 25-film volumes and a 100 film collection (4 April) and “Best of” animation compilations from the Warner Bros. Animation franchises Duck Dodgers: The Complete Series (available now), The Looney Tunes Complete Platinum Collection (11 April), The Scooby-Doo 10-Film Collection (11 April), and The Looney Tunes 10-Film Collection (6 June).

Throughout the year, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will also release remastered film titles available for the first time in 4K Ultra-High Definition, including the Superman 5-Film Collection (9 May), Training Day, (available now) Cool Hand Luke (4 April), The Maltese Falcon (4 April), Rebel Without a Cause (4 April), Rio Bravo, East of Eden, and special 50th Anniversary editions of Enter the Dragon and The Exorcist (dates to be announced). In addition, multiple themed digital film bundle collections will be available throughout 2023.

International 100th Anniversary Products:

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, signed partners include McDonald’s Happy Meals, luxury children’s fashion group CWF, Marc Jacobs, DKNY, Billieblush, BOSS, Zara, Lefties, Springfield and Primark. Iconic British footwear brand Dr. Martens is on-board and New Era has launched a new wave of iconic clothing and headwear. Cinereplicas in France, Pepco & LPP in Poland and Max Fashion in the Middle East will be launching bespoke WB100 collections that cover fashion, accessories, home and gifting. The Italian luxury lifestyle brand Montegrappa will celebrate the anniversary with a limited-edition fine art-crafted pen.

Across Latin America, By Desko will release a fashion, home and collectible collection in Argentina later this year. Mooving will also be launching back-to-school must-haves and Caffaro will release a toy line. In Colombia, partners Permoda and Maquila will launch a new fashion collection. In Ecuador, Banco del Austro will be developing WB100 themed credit and debit cards and Fibran will celebrate the centennial anniversary with brand new apparel items. In Peru, Best Fabric will have an exciting fashion and apparel line. Fans in Central America can shop fashion and apparel from Apolo. In Chile, Cencosud has a fashion and home goods collection.

In Brazil, brands such as Cacau Show, DAC, Kalunga and Zona Criativa will launch a variety of products to commemorate the anniversary. Fashion brands Grendene, Malwee and Riachuelo’s FanLAB will celebrate the occasion with creative collections inspired by iconic Warner Bros.’ moments. The commemorative campaign will continue throughout the year with BandUP, DC Store, Estrela, and Grow product offerings and promotions throughout 2023.

In Mexico, Suburbia kicks off the celebration with official products. It will continue in June at Walmart with a special cross merchandising program. Epicland will have an official collection, while C&A will launch its 100th Anniversary Capsule Collection in July. In August, Cuidado con el Perro and Optima stores will bring clothing designs. The anniversary will continue with Ping Solutions, and Toks, who will join in with their respective promotions during the coming months. And in December, thirty of Liverpool’s leading department stores will carry a selection of official WB100 merchandise.

Across Asia, retailers and suppliers in the home and apparel space have partnered with WBDGCP including Popmart’s blind box figures and Tom & Jerry mashup toys from Soap Studio. Skechers will launch an apparel range in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Also in Singapore, shoppers can keep a look out for other exciting collections from brands including iORA, Enchante, and EZ-Link in time for the June school holidays. In Malaysia, Royal Selangor celebrates the centennial with the 4 April launch of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck figurines. Apparel from Common Sense and Padini is available now, and from Cheetah in May. A series of WB100 home goods from Sheldonet and Objet will be also available in May.