HBO Max has dropped half collection of classic Looney Tunes shorts when Warner Bros. Discovery suddenly snapped its fingers.

Seasons 16 through 31 of Looney Tunes are no longer available on HBO Max as of today, bringing the platform’s total amount of vintage animated shorts down from 511 to 255 after 256 of them were taken down. Seasons one through 15 of Looney Tunes are still accessible on HBO Max, along with similar programs like The Looney Tunes Show on Cartoon Network and Looney Tunes Cartoons on HBO Max.

HBO Max has removed Seasons 16 through 31 of the classic LOONEY TUNES shorts, removing 256 from the previously 511 shorts. pic.twitter.com/hk0YrB1aAg — CCN (@thecartoonnews) December 31, 2022

The HBO Max content purge by Warner Bros. Discovery, which appears to have disproportionately harmed cartoon programming, has most recently claimed the latter 16 seasons of the original Looney Tunes. Infinity Train, Close Enough, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, OK K.O! Let’s Be Heroes, Victor and Valentino, Uncle Grandpa, and Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs are just a few of the animated series that have been unexpectedly pulled off the platform.

Additionally, the proposed animated series Batman: Caped Crusader is currently being marketed to other outlets rather than its initial plan to debut on HBO Max.

Nearly a century before the Discovery merger, Warner Bros. started the Looney Tunes animated short film series in 1930. The short films from seasons one through 15 were released between 1930 and 1949. Seasons 16 through 31 make up the short films released from 1950 to 2004 that are taken down from HBO Max.