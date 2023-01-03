‘One Piece Film Red’ long theatrical run in Japan will end on 29 January

Crunchyroll recently shared that the anime film One Piece Film Red that started its historic run on 6 August 2022 will soon be coming to an end. As per their official social media account, One Piece Film Red will officially be leaving theaters in Japan on 29 January 2023.

Though the theatrical run of the film will effectively be over in Japan, smaller independent theaters may continue to show the film though box office tracking will continue to cease until any major updates occur. Crunchyroll released the film in English-speaking countries last November, starting with Australia and New Zealand on 3 November followed by the United States and Canada on 4 November.

As per Crunchyroll website, One Piece Film Red is the highest-grossing film in Japan in 2022, the fifth highest-grossing anime film of all time worldwide, the sixth-highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan, the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, the highest-grossing Toei Animation and One Piece title of all time, the 12th most attended film of all time in Japan, the (tied) ninth most consecutive weekends in the Japanese top 10 at 20 weeks.

The official synopsis reads, Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as ‘otherworldly’—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert.With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta’s fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks’ daughter.

Also, the One Piece TV anime is also still going strong, with over 1,000 episodes of the series streaming on Crunchyroll and new episodes coming out each week as they air in Japan.

One Piece Film Red is executive produced by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, with Goro Taniguchi (One Piece Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack! OVA) directing it. Tsutomu Kuroiwa (One Piece Film Gold) is responsible for handling the script, and animation production for the film is done at Toei Animation.