Singing sensation Uta from ‘One Piece Film Red’ to take music tour in Japan

Crunchyroll recently shared that One Piece Film Red features YouTube star AmaLee as the voice of new character Uta, whose songs are performed by Japanese singer Ado. After performing in some of the biggest venues in Japan, Uta (with Ado as her singing voice) is taking her music on tour to various end-of-year TV appearances and even live (via video) at the upcoming Jump Festa expo.

As per the official site of the film, the tour starts on 14 December on the second weekend of Fuji TV’s FNS Music Festival, broadcasting on the network at 6:30 pm. Uta will then head to Jump Festa on 18 December before more stops at currently unannounced places on 19, 23 and 28 December. The tour will be capped off with Uta’s previously announced appearance at NHK’s yearly New Year’s singing competition Kohaku Uta Gassen on 31 December.

Crunchyroll also revealed those who will watch One Piece Film Red in theaters in Japan will also be able to celebrate the tour. From 26 November, 300,000 Uta tour wristbands will be given out as a gift until stocks last while from 10 December, 300,000 Uta tour balloons will be presented to theater-goers.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japanese theaters on 6 August and has since made 18.40 billion yen (US$131.67 million) at the box office. Crunchyroll released the film in English-speaking countries this November, starting with Australia and New Zealand on 3 November then followed by the United States and Canada on 4 November.

As per Crunchyroll website, Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as ‘otherworldly’—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert.With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta’s fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks’ daughter.

One Piece Film Red is executive produced by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, with Goro Taniguchi (One Piece Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack! OVA) directing it. Tsutomu Kuroiwa (One Piece Film Gold) is responsible for handling the script, and animation production for the film is done at Toei Animation.