PhantomFX is all set to mark its presence in Dubai

Indian VFX studio PhantomFX is expanding its global footprint with a new office in Dubai. Previously, the studio has opened its offices in Canada and the U.S.

In a statement, they shared that with the incorporation of the new Dubai office, they will be able to cater to the needs of the clients closer to that location. This office will be mainly serving their clients in the Middle East and Europe.

It is their belief that the new journey will be built on their reputation and track record of crafting successful VFX projects with consistent quality.

PhantomFX is known for creating stunning visual effects for a host of feature films, web series and commercials. Some of their notable movies include Beast, Vikram, epic-action drama RRR, Bollywood blockbuster Brahmastra and many more.

The studio recently entered the SME IPO to sell its shares to the public for the first time and get listed in the NSE-Emerge platform. PhantomFX, which had been making strides in India’s fast growing animated and VFX industry with its stunning visual effects for a host of feature films, TV shows and commercials, across the world, proposed to raise Rs 29 crore through the IPO.