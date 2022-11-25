Outpost VFX hires four artists in senior positions to expand creative leadership

Outpost VFX has announced four senior creative hires to power its growth in the U.K. The studio, which has five sites across the U.K., Montreal, Los Angeles and Mumbai, has added head of CG Owen Jones; VFX supervisors Oliver Winwood and Christopher Antoniou; and production VFX supervisor Jason Evans.

The 2022 launch of Outpost’s London office increased the studio’s global in-house capacity to over 720 people. Outpost VFX U.K. managing director Rachel Matchett said: “I’m so excited this talented bunch has joined our growing UK operation – they will prove to be popular additions to our team and have so much to offer creatively to our clients.”

Owen Jones, who joins following nearly two decades at MPC where he contributed to Academy Award winners 1917 and The Jungle Book, will head up Outpost’s CG department in the U.K. “I think the overall ethos of the company resonated with me – always trying to put people first and explore how we can do VFX the right way. I’m excited to help the team continue to develop and offer outstanding creative solutions to our clients worldwide,” said Jones.

Left to right: Owen Jones, Oliver Winwood, Christopher Antoniou and Jason Evans

Oliver Winwood, who recently served as CG supervisor for Disney’s The Lion King, brings almost 20 years’ experience to Outpost as a VFX supervisor. Winwood said, “I’m excited. Outpost pursues a lot of cross-studio collaboration globally, but with London and Bournemouth you’re looking at a more nuanced scale. I see it as a hub – it’s a single U.K. studio with two major sites to provide options for talent and scale for filmmakers.”

Another 20-year veteran, Christopher Antoniou has worked as an animator and asset supervisor for the likes of DNEG, MPC and ILM. He said, “I know Rachel and have worked with Owen and Oli, so for me it’s a case of building on that structure and working with CTO Tim Chauncey to continually improve our pipeline to support growing awards.”

Jason Evans joins Outpost as production VFX supervisor, having recently overseen the third season of the Amazon thriller Hanna. Evans said, “Everyone I speak to at Outpost is really excited about where it’s going, and the way I see Outpost moving forward is really clever. I’m looking forward to representing our in-house teams out on set.”

Outpost most recently completed production on Slumberland, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The studio received two Primetime Emmy nominations in 2022 for its work on Foundation and The Man Who Fell to Earth.