‘Record of Ragnarok II’ gets new trailer and release date, first part to release in January 2023

Season two of Record of Ragnarok appears to be coming soon as the anime is making a comeback. Fans were informed that Graphinica and Yumeta Company were teaming together to bring the adventure fantasy back for another season after season one went online in June 2021. The makers have released a teaser poster for the same.

IT'S TIME!!!!

NEW ART!!!!!!!



Episodes 1-10 will drop on Netflix on January 26, 2023.

Record of Ragnarok II appears to be just as violent and fearsome as ever. The future of all humans is at stake, therefore the human competitors in the anime are eager to demonstrate the abilities of their people. However, as always, there are gods ready to demonstrate to mankind how insignificant its strength is in comparison to theirs.

Several key details regarding the Record of Ragnarok II are confirmed by these promos. It turns out that the anime’s premiere is set for 26 January. The first 10 episodes of the anime will be released in 2023, followed by episodes 11 through 15 later in the year.

If not familiar, the viewers can catch up on the story by watching season one which is now streaming on Netflix. The manga is still being published, and Viz Media is in charge of the American market. The manga’s story is written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, while its characters are brought to life on the page by artist Ajichika.

The official synopsis of the anime by Viz Media reads: Humanity’s greatest heroes battle the gods for the survival of the human race! Once every millennium, the gods assemble to decide if humanity is worthy of its continued existence or if it should be destroyed! When the verdict is destruction, the final battle between the gods and mortal heroes will decide the survival or extinction of the human race-a battle known as Ragnarok!