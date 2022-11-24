Passion Pictures announces new partnership with Circus Studios

Passion Pictures announced a new partnership with Paris-based animation house Circus Studios. The partnership will allow the two studios to continue their successful relationship and enable award-winning work to further expand their long-form animated features and TV series slates.

Passion Paris, a Passion Pictures company, and Circus Studios have previously collaborated on a wide variety of projects, including three seasons and over 650 hours of LEGO City Adventures for original network Nickelodeon.

The studios are currently in development on a brand-new TV series Earthworm Jim: Beyond The Groovy, based on the cult, iconic ’90s computer game, bringing Earthworm Jim’s world to television screens once again.

The new agreement will see Circus Studios working with Passion Pictures’ in-house creative team on CG animation, bolstering Passion Pictures’ offering and capacity for large-scale projects for world-leading clients.

“I am excited to further develop Passion’s creative collaboration with Circus Studios,” said Passion Animation executive producer and head of production David Park. “Along with our Paris team, led by Marc Bodin-Joyeux, the agreement with Circus Studios will enable us to expand Passion Pictures’ offering in France, allowing us to take on larger scale commissions as well as service our own slate of original features and series. This collaboration will help continue Passion’s bold expansion of our animation division.”

Circus Studios co-founders Julien Villanueva and Jérome Bacquet added, “We have had a strong working relationship with Marc Bodin-Joyeux for years, working on commercials and animation series for Passion Paris. We are very excited to collaborate with Passion Pictures and to take on these new creative challenges.”