‘Buddy Daddies’ new trailer gives a glimpse of opening song ‘Shock’

The new trailer for Buddy Daddies shows the level of havoc one young girl can cause in two assassins’ lives. It is a television anime from Nitroplus and P.A. Works.

On its YouTube channel, Aniplex released a brand-new trailer for the next original animation. The first trailer presented the two new papas, Kazuki Kurusu and Rei Suwa, who find themselves unexpectedly overwhelmed by Miri, the four-year-old daughter of a mob boss. The entirety of the first video showed a frantic Kazuki attempting to keep Miri out of trouble, and this new second trailer suggests that Kazuki may be struggling with Miri even more now. Viewers can hear a portion of Ayase’s Shock, the opening theme music. The closing theme song, My Plan, will be sung by DURDN.

The teaser shows the rowdy home of Kazuki, Rei, and Miri, from Miri leaping up and down on Rei’s stomach in excitement to Kazuki throwing Miri into the bathroom unceremoniously. While viewers may watch Kazuki and Rei in their element, dodging bullets and shattered glass and fighting people, they can also see a gentler side to them, as seen when Miri is comforting Rei after Kazuki yells Gambatte! to her during her school’s sports day.

Yoshiyuki Asai at P.A. directed the film. Buddy Daddies follows two assassin best friends Kazuki and Rei, who couldn’t be more different from one another in terms of personality. The story was written by Nitroplus’ Vio Shimokura, while Katsutoshi Kitagawa composed the soundtrack. While Rei, voiced by Koki Uchiyama, likes to immerse himself in video games. Kazuki, voiced by Toshiyuki Toyonaga is a criminal contractor/coordinator who spends his time gambling and flirting with women. One day, Miri, voiced by Hina Kino enters their life, upending everything in their path.

Buddy Daddies‘ adorable family will make their debut on Crunchyroll on 6 January.