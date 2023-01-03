Classic ‘Looney Tunes’ shorts to be back on HBO Max, earlier removed for maintenance work

As 2023 dawned, it appeared that the classic Looney Tunes library had been targeted by HBO Max’s gradual removal of a number of longstanding shows and films from the platform. Generations have cherished the 90-year-old Looney Tunes cartoons produced by Warner Bros., which brought characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Road Runner, and many more to life to amuse both kids and adults.

Despite the fact that several of the animated shorts have fallen out of fashion over time owing to outdated stereotypes and racial connotations, 31 seasons totalling 511 episodes of the animated shorts were accessible on HBO Max. It was previously believed that HBO Max had quietly removed seasons 16 through 31, comprising 256 episodes, as they continue to purge material from the platform. CCN has mentioned now on Twitter that the episodes were removed from the platform due to brief maintenance work.

LOONEY TUNES Seasons 16 to 31 were removed temporarily due to a maintenance check to fix the photoshop titles.



They will be returning to HBO Max soon. pic.twitter.com/qYAHgudK4q — CCN (@thecartoonnews) January 2, 2023

Even if it doesn’t appear like the Looney Tunes will be a part of it, the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. has resulted in six months of turmoil that has been felt across all genres, mediums, and platforms.

Overall, the merger at Warner Bros. Discovery has alienated a lot of viewers, particularly as a result of the numerous HBO Max cancellations of popular programs. From this point forward, a lot of bridges with the audience must be rebuilt, particularly when it comes to the DC Universe, but perhaps more bridges may still be destroyed before any sort of recovery can start.