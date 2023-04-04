Animation and gaming studio Saffronic has begun its global expansion with the hire of Los Angeles-based Kristy Scanlan as their business development senior vice president.

Scanlan brings her vast experience in both animation and games to the studio, having previously held senior business development roles at Mainframe Studios and Technicolor. Her remit at Saffronic will be to grow both the animation and games businesses. “I am thrilled to be reuniting with many of my past colleagues from Technicolor, after accomplishing so much during our decade of collaboration, to embark on this new adventure with Saffronic,” she said.

“Kristy brings her clear eyed business acumen and trusted relationships to the stellar team that has been assembled at Saffronic. I look forward to seeing the company expand under her leadership,” said Saffronic co-founder Tim Sarnoff.

At Technicolor, Scanlan oversaw the business development for episodic animation and video games, growing the global games team to nearly 500 artists and working with clients such as DreamWorks Animation, Nickelodeon, Disney TV Animation, Electronic Arts, Activision, Ubisoft, 2K and Warner Bros. Games. Prior to her business development roles, she spent 15+ years working in the development and production of live-action movies, longform animated content and location-based entertainment for brands like LEGO.

Scanlan is a former Women In Animation co-president as well as a member of the Producers Guild of America and ASIFA Hollywood.

Saffronic is a US agency specialising in advanced animation and gaming. Recently it set up a production facility in the city of Chennai.