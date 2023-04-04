Apple TV+ shared a new trailer for Jane, a new 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall. The live-action/CGI-blended series from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (Dino Dana, Endlings, Ghostwriter), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, premieres globally on Friday, 14 April on Apple TV+.

Apple Original Series Soundtracks will release the Jane theme song, One Step Closer, performed by Leona Lewis, with words and music by Diane Warren on 7 April.

“I believe that stories have the power to inspire people to action. I am very hopeful that this series will encourage young people, their families and friends to help save animals around the world,” said Dr. Goodall.

The official synopsis reads: Ava Louise Murchison (Reacher) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (Shameless), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

The trailer gives a glimpse of the protagonist’s life and her adventure. This story shows her passion for the wild animals and their lives.

The cast includes Tamara Almeida (Secrets at the Inn), Dan Abramovici (Wayne), newcomer Jazz Allen and Sam Marra (Stumptown). Guest stars include Emmy Award winner Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (The Mandalorian), Al Rodrigo (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), Lucian-River Chauhan (Encounter), Samantha Walkes (Orphan: First Kill), Brian George (The Neighborhood) and Academy Award nominee Graham Greene (Dances with Wolves).

From Sinking Ship Entertainment, Jane is created by company partner J.J. Johnson, who executive produced alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather. This series marks the second Apple Original series produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining acclaimed, Daytime Emmy Award-winning series Ghostwriter.