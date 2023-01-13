Apple TV+ to bring new hybrid series 'Jane' this April

Apple TV+ unveiled the launch date and cast for Jane, a new 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. The live-action/CGI-blended series from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (Dino Dana, Endlings, Ghostwriter), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, premieres globally on Friday, 14 April on Apple TV+.

Ava Louise Murchison (Reacher) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (Shameless), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

The cast also includes Tamara Almeida (Secrets at the Inn), Dan Abramovici (Wayne), newcomer Jazz Allen and Sam Marra (Stumptown).

“I’m excited about this opportunity and relationship with Apple and Sinking Ship. The program Jane spreads a message of hope and reminds children that the environment is something that we all have to be concerned about while also inspiring them and their parents to make a difference,” said Dr. Jane Goodall.

From Sinking Ship Entertainment, Jane is created by company partner J.J. Johnson, who executive produced alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather. This series marks the second Apple Original series produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining acclaimed, Daytime Emmy Award-winning series Ghostwriter.