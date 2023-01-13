Shillong to have India's first centre of excellence for online gaming: IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

According to IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday, the Software Technology Parks of India’s Digital India Startup Hub would establish India’s first centre of excellence for online gaming in Shillong by March.

The North East Region’s Center of Excellence in Shillong is anticipated to serve as a catalyst for the development of the ecosystem for Next Gen Online Gaming.

At a news conference in Shillong, Chandrasekhar spoke with media, “It is the vision of PM Narendra Modi ji that the next wave of startups and entrepreneurs must come from Shillong, Kohima and other parts of the North East India”. In relation to online gaming, it is important to note that the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has released a draft amendment to the IT Rules 2021 for public comment.

In view of the continued global expansion in the digitalisation of goods, services, and gadgets, the minister again stressed the significance of digital skills in a post-pandemic future.

In order to offer training in digital skills, MeitY will also erect a cutting-edge facility under the National Institute of Electronics and IT (NIELIT) in Shillong. Soon, a 10-acre facility will be prepared for this use.

The minister also disclosed that the government would restart Skill India through Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0, which would provide about 50,000 young people in Meghalaya with training in future-ready skills and career possibilities supported by the private sector.

“Imparting digital skills to the youth in northeast region to enable them to grab opportunities of jobs and entrepreneurship in the fast-expanding Digital economy is an article of faith for Modi government,” he said.

Chandrasekhar launched the PMKVY 4.0 in Shillong, and as part of the programme, the federal government will provide training in a variety of cutting-edge technological areas, including blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).

Additionally, the government intends to provide broad-based training to an additional 60,000 youth in Tripura and 35,000 in Nagaland through PMKVY 4.0.

“PM Narendra Modi is building New India with re-imagined ambitions and aspirations for the young Indians. There are multiple opportunities available today and therefore skills become important to take advantage of these opportunities. Skills are the new Passport to prosperity,” he added.