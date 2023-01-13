Marvel to launch new ‘Star Wars: Darth Vader - Black, White and Red’ comic in April

Jason Aaron, a writer for Marvel, will return to the Star Wars universe in 2023 after a long absence. Aaron is one of many writers chosen to contribute to the short-lived series Darth Vader: Black, White, and Red.

Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red is an anthology series, much like Wolverine: Black, White & Blood, that includes a range of new stories set at various stages in Vader’s career. Each narrative is presented in the corresponding colour scheme, with only red accents in the black-and-white artwork.

Aaron is making a comeback to Star Wars to write a multi-part story that will be serialised over the course of the series’ four issues. On Darth Vader: Black, White, and Red, Torunn Grønbekk, Peach Momoko, and Leonard Kirk are among the other creators who have worked.

When Marvel’s flagship Star Wars series originally launched in 2015, Aaron was the book’s original creator. The first issue of the series is among the best-selling comics of the 21st century. Sana Starros, Han Solo’s wife, and the lightsaber-wielding Stromtrooper Sergeant Kreel were among the new characters introduced during Aaron’s tenure. There were also significant revelations, such as when Darth Vader learnt of Luke Skywalker’s existence for the first time. Aaron explained that a standout scene from the Star Wars: Vader Down crossover served as the inspiration for his newest Vader tale.

Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White, and Red #1 will be launched on 26 April.