Nickelodeon’s beloved Garfield is celebrating his 45-year anniversary. Viacom18 Consumer Products and Paramount Consumer Products are bringing Garfield-lovers an exclusive range of merchandise.

The new multi-category collection from Reliance, Azorte, Celio, Bewakoof, Athlizur, and The Souled Store includes shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts and athleisure wear, on sale at leading retail outlets across India.

Taking the year-long birthday celebrations up a notch, Viacom18 Consumer Products will promote the new range through engaging initiatives across the network’s brands. Roadies Koffeehouz joins the celebration with discounts on coffee and food, and partners including Reliance, Azorte, Celio, Bewakoof, Athlizur, and The Souled Store will promote the merchandise with branding, promotions, mall and in-store activations. The merchandise is currently available at a starting price of Rs 299 to 3,999. Additionally, MTV India, Voot and Colors will join in celebrating the anniversary across digital platforms.

“Garfield is a legendary cartoon — a pop-culture mainstay with a universal connect. We’re delighted to celebrate the iconic orange cat’s 45th anniversary, with an exciting multi-category range. We are certain that Garfield fans will love the collection,” said Viacom18 consumer products business head Sachin Puntambekar.

Created by cartoonist Jim Davis, Garfield is the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world. With his signature “cattitude,” Garfield is 100 percent that cat, and he doesn’t care who knows it. He’s selfish, sarcastic, lazy… and surprisingly endearing.

Since its launch in 1978, the famous cat has spawned movies, TV shows, stage shows and merchandise, and has received four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program. Garfield content appears in 80 countries and has amassed over $3 billion in lifetime retail sales. In 2019, Paramount Global acquired full ownership of Paws, which the entity holds exclusive rights to the Garfield franchise.