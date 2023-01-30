Garfield fans are in for a treat as the unapologetically cool cat further delights with its newest association! Viacom18 consumer products has collaborated with Celio, the leading French premium menswear brand, to kickstart the 45th-anniversary celebrations of the iconic ginger cat, by introducing an exclusive range of Garfield collection, bringing fans a step closer to their favourite character.

The Garfield x Celio collection, which further expands the Viacom18 consumer products portfolio, includes an exclusive range of globally known cartoon across t-shirts, shorts, sweatshirts, and shirts for men. As a part of the collaboration, officially licensed Garfield merchandise will be available at a starting price of INR 1,599 across Celio’s website and retail stores, as well as leading e-commerce marketplaces like Myntra, Ajio, Nykaa Fashion, Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop to name a few. The launch of the exclusive merchandise will kickstart celebrations of the grand milestone. With many upcoming activities and initiatives in the pipeline for Garfield this year, Viacom18 consumer products will further strengthen its fandom in India as the sarcastic, lazy yet endearing cool cat.

Created by cartoonist Jim Davis in 1978, the ironic tabby cat quickly became an international sensation, sparking a massive fan following over the years. Globally, the Garfield franchise boasts of animated series, big-screen adaptations, comics, collectibles, merchandise and more.

Speaking on the launch of the Garfield x Celio collection, Viacom18 consumer products business head Sachin Puntambekar said, “At Viacom18 consumer products, we foster fandoms by giving consumers unique opportunities to come closer to their favourite characters in a more tangible, memorable way. The Garfield franchise is a phenomenon in itself and on the anvil of its 45th anniversary, our collaboration with Celio makes for an exciting partnership. We hope fans will love the collection.”

On the release of the collection Celio India CEO Satyen Momaya said, “We are happy to introduce to you, a brand new limited edition collection for all the fervent Garfield fans of the country. Garfield has been one of the most iconic and loved characters of this generation, and rightfully so, courtesy of his wit. With this launch, we hope to bring about the memories of when we first watched the show. And what better way to binge on it again than while wearing some cool Garfield merch?”

Garfield’s range of exclusive merchandise is a strong proposition to attract Indians across age groups, owing to its global popularity, snarky and relevant humour.