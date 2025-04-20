VAM Summit 2025: Here’s what the event partners have to say

AnimationXpress’ the VFX and More (VAM) Summit & Awards rebranded as Visual and Media (VAM) Summit & Award is back for its fifth edition. With the theme Bridging the Gap: Between Promise and Reality, the summit is set to take place on 22 and 23 April at Nesco Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

Over two immersive days, VAM 2025 embraces its theme, uncovering the nuanced journey from creative vision to tangible cinematic excellence. Directors, art directors, VFX supervisors, and cinematographers, masters of storytelling will explore how their cohesive collaboration turns bold ideas into impactful realities. In a time when visual effects dominate global entertainment platforms, the event brings together esteemed industry experts for thought-provoking discussions, masterclasses, and exclusive showcases, offering invaluable insights into aligning artistic ambition with practical execution to redefine the future of visual storytelling.

This year’s line-up of speakers includes directors like Laxman Utekar (Chhaava, Mimi, Luka Chuppi), Hansal Mehta (Scam 1992, Scoop, Shahid), Jithin Laal (ARM), Vishal Furia (Chhorii, Chhorii 2) Priyanka Ghose (The Night Manager, The Royals), Arati Kadav (Mrs), Radhika Rao (Teri Kasam, Yaariyan 2), Vinay Sapru (Sanam Teri Kasam, I Love NY); producers like Aashish Singh (Red Chillies Entertainment), Marijke Desouza (Dharma Productions), Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment), Harini Lakshminarayan (Colour Yellow); VFX supervisors like Kabir Verma (ILM India), Srinivas Mohan (Bahubali, RRR), Lars Andersen (One of Us), Prashant Nair (Framestore India) and many more.

Post-production and VFX studios that will be part of the summit include Framestore India, ILM India, DNEG India, One of Us, Assemblage Entertainment, Identical Brains, Fractal Picture and many more.

The major highlights of this year’s summit are the making-of sessions of movies like Chhaava, Marco, Mickey 17, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, Bettlejuice Bettlejuice, ARM, Thandel and Munjya.

The gold partners of VAM Summit 2025 are ARK, Autodesk, Foundry and Maxon. The summit is co-powered by Adobe, Assemblage Entertainment and BenQ. The associate partner is Acer; industry partners are Eizo, Goodbye Kansas, NY VFXWaala, Disk Archive, Side FX, Tathastu Techno Solutions, Workflowlabs, Huion, Green Gold VFX Studios, CyberPowerPC, White Apple, Huion; community care partner is GenS Life; community partners are Asifa India, MIDDCA, Vegas and VES India; education partner is Tron Education, outdoor partner is Bright Outdoor Media. VAM Summit 2025 is an initiative by AnimationXpress and is executed by ITV 2.0 Productions.

Here’s what the event partners have to say about VAM Summit and Awards 2025:

Rajeev Pathak | Vice President – Media & Entertainment, ARK Infosolutions

“At VAM 2025, ARK Infosolutions reinforces its decade-long legacy as the media & entertainment industry’s preferred technology partner—bridging the gap between vision and execution with cutting-edge solutions from Foundry, Maxon, and more. With a focus on innovation, ARK empowers creators, studios, and storytellers to unlock their true potential.”

Alex Foulds | Chief Revenue Officer, Foundry

“Foundry is proud to participate in the VAM Summit 2025. It is a privilege to join such a dedicated community focused on advancing the Indian VFX industry and we are eager to connect, learn, and contribute to this year’s event.”

Dr. Chris Bai | Senior Colour Expert and Colour Technology Lab Manager, BenQ

“BenQ India is excited to participate in VAM 2025, showcasing our latest range of color-accurate professional monitors. As a leading innovator in display technology, we’re committed to empowering VFX, animation, and design professionals with precision tools that bring creative visions to life. Visit us to experience the future of visual excellence.”

Arjun Madhavan | CEO, Assemblage Entertainment

“We’re proud to partner with the VAM Summit, it’s a great space to celebrate the craft of VFX and connect with the creative minds shaping the industry.”

Jigisha Bhatia | Entity Head – West Region, Acer

“Acer & Altos would be happy to participate in the VAM event.”

Debjyoti Gupta | Director -Business Development (Asia & MENA), Disk Archive Corporation

“Disk Archive Corporation will showcase its Alto-III, Multi-Petabyte class Cold Storage Archival and Preservation solutions at VAM 2024 including the new Alto-SX Compact Archive for Workgroups pioneering technologies that are poised to leave a lasting impression on attendees. We will underscore their critical role in handling extensive data across diverse industries, particularly in the post production and VFX sectors, with the highest security, lowest lifetime cost and outstanding environmental credentials.”

Yogesh Chhag | Business Head, NY VFXWaala

“Thrilled to be part of the VAM Summit! A fantastic experience connecting with creative minds across the entertainment industry. Grateful for the opportunity to share insights, exchange ideas, and celebrate the power of visual storytelling together.”

Hijaz Ahamed | Technical Consultant, SideFX

“Something creative. Something bold. All in Houdini — live at VAM!”

Chetan Jain | Founder & CEO, Tathatsu Techno Solution

“At Tathastu, we believe in building more than just technology — we build bridges between ideas and innovation. VAM 2025 is not just an event, it’s a movement we’re proud to be part of one that celebrates creativity, nurtures talent, and redefines the future of digital storytelling.”

Pavan Gopalakrishna | National Head – Creative & Enterprise, Eizo

“We’re thrilled to be part of VAM 2025! After a great experience last year, Eizo is excited to return and showcase our cutting-edge display solutions for AVGC, media and entertainment community.”

Sunil Gangappa | Co-Founder, Workflowlabs

“This is our first VAM 2025 and we are excited to be part of this show.”

Surya S | Manager Content Sales, Green Gold Animation

“Green Gold is proud to participate in VAM 2025 as an industry partner. As a leading VFX studio for live-action films, we are excited to showcase our creative excellence and support the industry through this prestigious platform that celebrates innovation, storytelling, and visual artistry.”

Sanjay Khimesara | President, Asifa India

“At Asifa India, we’re proud to be a community partner of the Animation Xpress’s upcoming initiative VFX & MORE Summit 2025 – a dynamic confluence of creative visionaries and technical trailblazers. This summit is one of its kind for the Indian AVGC Sector and is more than an event; it’s a celebration of storytelling magic, where innovation meets imagination. We are glad to be part of this brilliance behind cinematic masterpieces, which is empowering the next generation of creators to dream bigger.”

Meenakshi Menon | Founder, GenS Life

“The GenS Life platform makes it easier for those with senior parents to provide the support and attention they deserve. We understand the challenges of balancing family and caregiving. That’s why the GenS Life app helps you assist your parents, keeping them connected, active, and engaged. We are looking forward to interacting with the attendees and seeing how we can help them when it comes to their senior parents.”

VEGAS

“VAM Summit 2025 is where vision meets action, a vital space for collaboration and progress. We’re honoured to contribute and engage in dialogues that drive growth and creative exploration. Participating in VAM Summit 2025 reaffirms our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering collaboration across India’s dynamic visual effects and storytelling communities.”

