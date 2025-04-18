One Take Media dives into animation with ‘Lord Tirupati Balaji – The Film’

The Mumbai-based content production house One Take Media Co has stepped into film production with its debut feature film Lord Tirupati Balaji – The Film, an animated epic poised to blend 3D visuals with mythology. The movie will be released globally in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English.

Synopsis of the film: Lord Tirupati Balaji – The Film tells the powerful tale of Lord Balaji, Goddess Lakshmi, and Padmavati. But this isn’t your grandpa’s temple tale—this is legend, rendered in photorealistic 3D, destined for Dolby Atmos, and tuned for global ears.

The project marks One Take Media Co’s pivot from being purveyors of K-Dramas and cartoons to full-blown mythological moguls. The production is helmed by veteran director Jyotin Goel (Zahreelay, Safari, and Bird Idol). His flair for both live-action and animation makes him the ideal charioteer for this gods-meet-graphics movie.

The company has teamed up with iRealities Technology, the animation company behind global hit Chaar Sahibzaade, for the tech muscle. The film’s backbone rests on years of intense historical and mythological research, guided by a panel of scholars and PhDs, with input from the Tirupati Devasthanam Trust.

One Take Media Co CEO & founder Anil Khera confirmed, “The studio is actively on-boarding prominent actors and actresses from South India and Mumbai to lend their voices to the film.”

After its global theatrical launch, the film will make its digital appearance on leading OTT platforms.