Ultra Media to launch animated series based on ancient Indian stories

Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, an Indian film production company has announced Ultra Stories, an animated series on classic Indian folklore and mythological stories. The stories will be launched in three categories: Lok Kathayein, Pauranik Kathayein, and Chamatkari Kathayen.

The series starts from the Pauranik Kathaye called Bhakt Aur Shri Ram Ki Rasoi. Then are the stories from the culture and mythology like Ganga Maa Ki Utpati, Ganapati Aur Budhiya Amma, Jab Hanuman Ji Ne Toda Ghamand. Following it are Lok Kathayein like Chaturaai, Gandhari Ka Shrap will be launched. In Chamatkarik Kathayein, there are stories like Ajgar, Jaadui Dhol, Panchhi Bola Chaar Peher, Darakht Rani.

Ultra Media and Entertainment Group CEO Sushilkumar Agrawal said, “We wanted to bring the magic of Indian storytelling into the digital age. Our team deep-dived into books, folktales, and ancient scriptures to handpick the most exciting, value-driven stories that today’s kids will love, without the history lesson vibes. We hope to encourage readers to connect timeless lessons to their own lives for deeper understanding.”

The company’s COO Rajat Agrawa said, “We’re also leveraging AI tools in the creative process—from enhancing animation workflows to ensuring culturally accurate voiceovers and script adaptation. It’s our way of blending age-old storytelling traditions with cutting-edge technology to make Indian stories more accessible, immersive, and engaging for young, digital-native audiences.”

The company’s chief marketing officer Brinda Agrawal said, “We know today’s kids swipe faster than they blink, so we crafted each episode to be visually stunning, snappy, and super engaging. Whether they’re watching on a phone, tablet, or smart TV—Ultra Stories will keep them hooked while making parents feel like they’ve won the ‘educational content’ battle.”

Available on YouTube and Ultra Play, the series will release two new episodes each week. Initially available in Hindi and Marathi, the series is set to expand in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi languages.