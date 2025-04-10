Bridging the gap between promise and reality: VAM 2025 returns with fifth edition

Get ready for deep dives into the filmmaking process with top directors, behind-the-scenes looks at the biggest blockbusters of 2024, and hands-on creative masterclasses. The much-anticipated VAM (Visual and Media) Summit, hosted by AnimationXpress, is back with its fifth edition – and it promises to be more insightful and inspiring than ever.

Set to take place on 22 and 23 April 2025 at the Nesco Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai, the VAM Summit has established itself as a premier event in India’s filmmaking and media calendar. This year’s theme, “Bridging the Gap: Between Promise and Reality,” spotlights key challenges and opportunities within the Indian media, filmmaking, and VFX industries – with a focus on unlocking their full potential.

Following last year’s theme, “The Quad Quest,” the 2025 edition continues to champion collaboration and innovation across disciplines. Attendees can expect a rich exchange of ideas between directors, producers, cinematographers, studios, and technology leaders, alongside the celebration of exceptional creative work at the prestigious VAM Awards.

Below are some of the major highlights of VAM Summit 2025:

Filmmakers on vision and reality

Clockwise from top left: Priyanka Ghose, Vinay Sapru, Radhika Rao, Arati Kadav

For the first time at VAM, a dedicated panel of celebrated directors – including Priyanka Ghose (The Night Manager, The Royals), Radhika Rao (Sanam Teri Kasam, Yaariyan 2), Vinay Sapru (Sanam Teri Kasam, I Love NY), and Arati Kadav (Mrs.) – will explore the balance between creative ambition and practical limitations in delivering striking cinematic visuals.

A Conversation with Hansal Mehta

Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta (Scam 1992, Shahid, Scoop) will reflect on his recent projects and share his unique perspective on storytelling in the digital age.

VFX showcase: Chhaava

Director Laxman Utekar, known for Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Luka Chuppi, will discuss the making of the VFX-heavy historical epic Chhaava, which became a surprise hit at the box office. Following his fireside chat, Assemblage Entertainment co-head of CG Vidit Kundra will present a VFX breakdown of the film’s most stunning sequences.

Behind the Magic: Making-of major titles

Movies L to R: Stree 2, Munjya, Chhaava

Gain exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes of films such as:

Marco and ARM (Malayalam cinema)

Mickey 17 (Sci-fi spectacle)

Stree 2 (Horror-comedy)

Naisha (AI-generated feature)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Hollywood fantasy)

Munjya (Supernatural comedy)

Thandel (Telugu-language romantic action thriller)

Movies L to R: Marco, ARM, Thandel

Pan-India VFX Spotlight

Celebrating regional excellence, this session brings together five standout Indian studios to present their groundbreaking work across formats – from cinema to OTT. Expect a showcase of cutting-edge visuals and vibrant storytelling.

VAM Awards 2025

The two-day summit culminates in the VAM Awards on the evening of 23 April, honouring the visionaries and creators behind India’s most awe-inspiring visual storytelling.

The VAM Summit is co-powered by Adobe and BenQ. The gold partners are ARK, Atodesk, Foundry and Maxon; associate partner is Acer; industry partners are Disk Archive, SideFX, Eizo, White Apple, Goodbye Kansas, NY VFXWaala and Workflowlabs; support partner Asifa India; community care GenS Life; community partner VES India and an initiative by AnimationXpress.

